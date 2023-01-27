Translaw | A professor who treats adolescent gender anxiety says no to minors’ legal gender correction

Parliamentary the pending law on legal confirmation of gender applies only to adults.

Statements about the law and parliamentary debates have demanded that the right to legal gender correction should also be extended to those under 18.

For example, a non-governmental organization in the human rights and social sector Uncle says that the advantages of legal gender replacement for minors are, for example, that children’s rights are realized in accordance with the recommendations.

Seta also wants the child to receive identity documents corresponding to their gender and to be treated according to their gender, the child’s right to self-determination in matters concerning himself will be strengthened, and misgendering and discrimination against the child will decrease and well-being will increase.

Professor of youth psychiatry at the University of Tampere Riittakerttu Kaltiala disagrees. He said in December in his statement to the social and health committee of the parliament that the age limit should not be lowered.

The justification is that in adolescence, the construction of identity is just underway and the final outcome of the development is not known, not even for the young person himself.

Kaltiala has been responsible for the evaluations of young people experiencing sexual anxiety at Tampere University Hospital (Tays) since the operation began in 2011.

He has encountered hundreds of young people struggling with the experience of gender.

Kaltiala has also met the vast majority of the young people who have been sent from another similar clinic in Helsinki to get a so-called second opinion.

During ten years, Kaltiala has also published a lot of research on issues related to the gender identity of minors. He has become an internationally respected expert in the field.

“ “You can be who you are and let’s see what happens when you grow up.”

Kaltiala explains his position in a telephone interview.

According to him, it has been known for a long time that some children identify strongly with the other gender at some point.

However, four out of five children who identify with the opposite sex feel differently in adolescence.

That’s why it’s wise to monitor the situation, give the child peace of mind and treat the family’s anxiety and possible related problems, says Kaltiala.

In all cultures this kind of child behavior is not a problem, but in others it attracts more attention.

Important is to accept the child as himself, says Kaltiala.

“Acceptance is saying that you are a boy who feels like you are a girl. It’s okay and you can be who you are and let’s see what happens when you grow up.”

Instead, the child is not accepted as whole if his experience or physical body is denied. If we are told to do as a boy should, we deny the experience. If it is said that you are actually a girl, the body is denied, explains Kaltiala.

In both cases, the child gets the message that there is something wrong with him, says Kaltiala.

Nor the legal one according to him, changing gender marking in youth is not a formality in which a fact is stated, but a strong psychological and social intervention that guides the youth’s development.

“It’s a message in the direction that this is the right path for you.”

So far in the light of research data, according to Kaltiala, the experience of adolescent transgenderism is quite permanent only when the identification with the opposite sex has clearly started already in childhood and strengthened in puberty.

Nowadays, the vast majority of minors applying for gender identity studies have only realized their transgender experience after puberty.

The phenomenon is new, and there is therefore no research data on the permanence of experiences.

“ “The young person tries out different identities and is prone to suggestion.”

Young can himself be unconditional and sure of his own trans identity. In adolescence, identity is still fragmented and situational, says Kaltiala.

“The young person tries out different identities and is prone to suggestion. In one situation he feels he is one and in another another. It’s normal in adolescence.”

He reminds us that young people have always expressed different identities and belonging to a group through, for example, clothing, hairstyles and language.

If they want to use the signs of the other gender, there is no reason to restrain it, but it is not to be confirmed either.

“Youth development tasks are not promoted by supporting and directing the youth’s self-expression from the outside,” says Kaltiala.

The environment should also not commit to identity experiments in a way that might make a later change of direction oppressive.

Why then the strengthening of gender-related identity experiments has come to be widely considered desirable and even necessary for the mental health of young people?

Kaltiala says that the services of trans polyclinics were not opened to young people at the initiative of youth psychiatry, but the will came from politicians, organizations and doctors who work with adults.

When Kaltiala took on the task, gender identity problems for children and young people were still rare. After 2015, the number of patients has increased tenfold and the group of patients has changed, he says.

In the past, little boys were most often identified with the other gender, but now almost all of Kaltiala’s patients are biological girls who noticed a gender conflict in their teens.

With three four patients also have serious mental health problems.

Kaltiala says that psychiatric and developmental problems, learning difficulties and situations requiring child protection measures must be handled regardless of the experience of the young gender.

However, many young people cling to the idea offered in the media and social media that their other problems also stem from a gender discrepancy and will be solved if others start seeing them in the right gender. However, that is not the case, says Kaltiala.

“The balance of the mind does not come from making others do and see what you want.”

So media publicity, social media like friends have their part in the phenomenon.

In youth gender identity research units, it has often been observed that a small town has suddenly received a disproportionate number of referrals compared to the population.

Research has shown that all patients are from the same school or even from the same circle of friends.

“Especially for girls, sharing things with a circle of friends is really important,” says Kaltiala. According to him, it is common for psychiatric symptoms to spread among girls in the same hospital ward.

“ “It is not justified to tell the parents of young people experiencing transgenderism that without corrective treatment the young person is at risk of suicide.”

Under-age Activists and organizations demanding hormone treatments and legal gender confirmation, such as

Uncle

often repeat that trans youth have an increased risk of suicide and they therefore urgently need treatment and support.

“It is purposeful disinformation that is irresponsible to spread,” says Kaltiala.

According to him, suicidal thoughts and behavior are also related to concurrent psychiatric disorders in young people who are considering their gender.

“Mentally healthy young people who experience their gender in a way that differs from their biological body are not automatically suicidal.”

Suicide was a very rare event in the material of young people who applied for gender identity studies over a ten-year period.

On the other hand, in a large Swedish registry study, suicide mortality was clearly increased among adults who received gender reassignment treatments.

“Therefore, it is not justified to tell the parents of young people experiencing transgenderism that the young person is at risk of suicide without corrective treatment and that the danger can be countered with gender reassignment treatment,” says Kaltiala.

In his statement to the social and health committee he reasoned that it might be better not to start any physical treatments based on gender identity until adulthood.

In a Finnish study, it was found that the psychological well-being of many minors who received hormonal treatment did not improve, but worsened.

In Sweden and Britain, where hormone treatments for minors have been given at a lower threshold than in Finland, according to Kaltiala, they have started to limit the use of treatments.

They are planned to be limited to research projects that acquire reliable information about the effectiveness of treatments.

How then help a young person suffering from sexual anxiety?

The task of adults is to calmly receive the feelings of young people, to care and accept them – not to strive for quick solutions to remove all the pain that comes with youth, even without help.

Kaltiala is silent for a moment when he is asked who emphasizes the suicide of young people and why.

“I would kindly like to think that adults who themselves have received help with gender reassignment have wanted to go and save children and young people. But they lack the understanding that a child is not a small adult.”

Parliamentary the social and health committee decided to propose that the government should prepare legal amendments to also promote the right to self-determination of transgender children and young people.

This is what the committee wanted, despite the fact that the Children’s Medical Association also thought so in his statement to the committee in terms of the identity development of young people, it is good that the law on the confirmation of gender marking is not extended to minors.

The medical association held as well as an age limit as the right solution. Also Psychiatric Association reminded in his statement of the incomplete identity of young people.

Kaltiala says that even adults can make hasty decisions in gender reassignment. However, children and young people have a special right to care and protection.

“That’s why they also can’t immediately get everything they want right now.”