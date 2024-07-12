According to some sources who spoke to Game Developer, who wanted to remain anonymous to avoid any work-related backlash, these are people employed by external translation agencies, who not only did not appear in the credits, but were also forced to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that prevent them from discussing the work they have done for ten years .

Some translators hired to work on Nintendo projects from companies outside Mario’s house, have complained about not having been credited on the company’s highest profile projects including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Mario RPG.

“In a certain sense I accepted [di non essere accreditato] as ‘part of the job,’ but that doesn’t mean it’s right or correct,” a translator who worked with Localsoft and Keywords service providers. “The fact that these companies are unable to provide a reasonable explanation for the omission of external translators (and even developers) from their credits is proof of that.”

“Professionally, it’s hard to say how much this has affected me. It’s entirely possible that more translation agencies would have contacted me if my name had been present in all these great successes from Nintendo, but who can say?”

Another source has directly attacked the Nintendo accreditation policies. “It is Nintendo’s policy not to list the names of third-party translators in the credits of their games, which also prohibits us from listing those titles on our resumes,” he explained.

“For games like Animal Crossing or Breath of the Wild, it’s hard to notice that 15 or 20 translators aren’t in the credits, since all the in-house translators are there,” one of the sources added. “That’s why Nintendo’s policy of not crediting external translators may have gone unnoticed for so long. But almost every major title that Nintendo publishes that uses external translators doesn’t credit them.”

On Tears of the Kingdom, Localsoft received a “Special Thanks” in the credits, but no names were given to the translators. For another translator, this is a typical situation when working with translation agencies. In fact, it is difficult to understand who is to blame in these cases. Investigating the issue, Game Developer discovered that it often depends on both the agencies and the companies that hire them, because they pass the ball endlessly: “The clients don’t care, and the agencies they benefit from keeping their translators in the shadows. When it comes to money, rates, contracts and everything related to it, everything becomes secret.” Everything therefore has only one goal: to maximize profits.

Why isn’t this topic being discussed publicly? In order not to end up on a blacklist, that is, to not be excluded from subsequent jobs: “No one cares what we think because there is really nothing we can do.” In short, translators are the ones who work the most, without even having the possibility of seeing their work recognized.