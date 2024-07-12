Nintendo It can now be considered a global brand, so it has to try to reach as many people as possible, and this is achieved mainly by the localization of its video games, which already include many languages ​​so that no one is left out of experiencing titles in their native language. This is possible thanks to translators, some of whom are employed by the company itself and others who work externally, and it is precisely with the latter that certain controversies have arisen.

Many of these freelance workers have recently been taken over by the owners of Mariosince the policies of working in this format have their consequences, and that is summarized as not appearing in the credits of the works in which they worked, this goes from Animal Crossing: New Horizons until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. And for contractual reasons, they cannot say that they made such language adaptations, either in the scripts or the game menus themselves.

Among the rules that Nintendo It is stated that those responsible for translations cannot include the fact that they worked on certain games in their public CVs or in personal CVs that are given to contracting companies. In fact, within a place known as Localsoft They have had problems finding work because they cannot confirm that they worked for the red company. Furthermore, this confidentiality is broken for 10 years, which is a long time for people to remain anonymous.

It is worth mentioning that the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) recently updated its “game accreditation policy” guide to improve industry standards in general, so that there are no differences with any of the big companies. This could make future generations of translators have better rights, as they already want to make the laws mandatory.

Via: Nintendo Life