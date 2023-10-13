The world of music production in Spain is in mourning, since the death of an important person in the field has been confirmed, with this we are talking about Beloved Jaenwho in his rising years was founder of the musical group The Devils. This has happened at 74 years of age, with something that is directly involved in his health and that unfortunately is not due to the natural cycle of the human being.

Within the geek environment, Jaen is mostly known for being responsible for making language adaptations of certain musical themes on television; this has happened with well-known series such as Inspector Gadget, The Snorkels, Dragon Ball (Catalan) and even Tiny. However, what has catapulted him to make a name for himself is the so-called song of the Heroes or the first opening of Knights of the Zodiac.

Something that is worth mentioning regarding the subject is that it was not the composer and singer of it, it is only the translator who at the same time makes the adaptation so that the lyrics agree with the meter of the original, the which comes from France. However, without his intervention we would not have the words that have been used in this version, which for many fans of the saga is iconic.

As for the reason for his death, for a few months the musician had been fighting cancer that recently caused him to give in and he had to be hospitalized in an emergency, so that his death was confirmed a few hours later. With all this, a large part of the community of musicians in Spain have expressed their condolences and respect for what he contributed to the industry.

Editor’s note: It is definitely a song that many of us remember even though we are not fans of this anime, and even though it would have been better to play Pegasus Fantasy, it is undeniable that people still love it.