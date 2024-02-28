Translations | Forced returnees from Finland tell about their conditions in Iraq – “I have lost my life”

Those returned from Finland to Iraq tell what was ahead after their reluctant return. Harith Aldulaim and Rekan Khalil were interviewed by telephone from Kurdistan.

What is it known about Iraqis returned to Iraq from Finland?

Last year, Iraq also started to cooperate with the Finnish authorities in the deportation of Iraqis who, after receiving negative asylum or residence permit decisions, object to their return. Officially, Iraq denies condoning forced returns for non-criminals, but in practice it now organizes documents and accepts its citizens.

So how will the life of the returned people be organized?

in Finland from 2015 to 2023 Harith Aldulaim writing a Whatsapp message from Erbil, Kurdistan. HS got in touch with him through Finnish-Iraqis.

The police removed Aldulaim from Finland at the end of 2023. The first return on a scheduled Turkish Airlines flight was interrupted by Aldulaim's opposition. He was eventually returned on a small plane that took others to Baghdad.

Aldulaim is not from Kurdistan, but he wanted to go there, because the autonomous region is safer than the rest of Iraq. He had to register and apply for a residence permit upon entering the area, which must be renewed every two months.

Upon request, he shoots a video of his accommodation. It is connected to a construction site. The space is used to store tools and has bunk beds.

HS is unable to verify what the interviewees in the story said about their conditions after returning to Iraq. However, Aldulaim sends a picture of himself at the inn. He wonders if the publication will have unpleasant consequences for him, but he doesn't think anything will help or affect him anymore. The messages express desperation.

“I have lost my life. I lost many years in Finland.”

Aldulaimi has a spouse in Finland. They are not married.

“I'm trying to get out of Iraq again. I'm looking for a way to escape,” says Abdulaim.

According to Harith Aldulaim, he cannot go to his hometown, because he would get into trouble with the tribal leaders there. According to Aldulaim, the reasons are religious. He has left Islam. On this basis, he applied for asylum.

In Finland, the Finnish Immigration Service decides on protection, residence permits and conversions. A person may not be returned to an area where he is threatened with the death penalty, torture, persecution or other inhuman or degrading treatment. Migr is told that it does not monitor the “situation of individual returnees”.

Missile strikes demolished houses in Erbil on January 16, 2024.

Ten days after the attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in January, the demonstrators were at the UN mission in Erbil.

The reversal decision recipients should leave the country themselves within the deadline. Travel tickets are paid, and you can get money for reintegration.

Aldulaim says he received 200 euros at the airport in Baghdad and a piece of paper that told about an organization from which more support could be obtained. For example, the International Migration Organization IOM operates in Baghdad. Aldulaim claims that he still did not receive further help.

Three members of the Shiite armed group Kataib Hezbollah were killed in an attack on Baghdad on February 7, 2024. The attack was a countermeasure by the United States to the fact that three of its soldiers were killed in Jordan in a drone attack that Kataib Hezbollah claimed to be the perpetrator.

Multi to be converted has been in Europe for a long time. Harith Aldulaim left Iraq in 2015, when tens of thousands of Iraqis fled to Europe. The caliphate declared by the extreme Islamist ISIS was then at its most extensive.

In August 2014, Isis also attacked cities on the Kurdistan side of Iraq, and shortly after this, the US-led coalition began airstrikes against Isis. Prime Minister of Iraq Haider al-Abadi declared ISIS defeated five years later, in December 2019.

Iraq has large oil reserves, but is a lower-middle-income country. The economy and society are underdeveloped. The security situation is still weak, and the threat of sabotage and terrorist attacks is present, assesses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

Read more: Dozens of anti-US Shiite groups operate in Iraq – legally

HS said on Sunday, February 25, the Iraqi Khalil's truck from the painful return from Finland to Iraq. Rekan Khalil had also arrived in Finland in 2015.

Read more: Rekan Khalil, who was forcibly returned to Iraq, claims that the Finnish police beat him – “Inconceivable”, replied the Police Government until he saw the video

Khalil justified his need for asylum then with the threat of terrorism, which was a consequence of his political opinions. Migri assessed the threat as real in Khalil's home region, but stated that Khalil could live elsewhere in Iraq.

Now Rekan Khalil is also in Erbil. He comes from near Erbil.

The view from Erbil's square on January 24, 2024.

Khalil says that after his return he was detained at Baghdad airport for two days. According to him, the Iraqi authorities have announced that he will remain detained until someone from his family proves his identity. The Iraqi embassy in Finland organized his travel documents, but he does not have a passport now.

Khalil has parents in Erbil who sought help to free him. In Erbil, the security police have questioned him.

“I don't belong to this society,” he says by phone from Erbil. He does not want to photograph his surroundings for his safety.

Khalil says that his father is a civil servant, but his father cannot support him for long. In Kurdistan, public sector salaries have not been able to be paid normally since 2014.

Khalil says he is trying to find work.

“The situation is bad. It would be a miracle if I could find a job. The economic situation is so bad.”

He says he is still in pain. He also says that there would be a job offer for him in Finland.

Iraqi man by name Saif published a video compilation on Tiktok in December with allegations of police violence in connection with Khalil's removal from Finland.

Saif is an activist promoting the issues of returnees, who is also interviewed by the Iraqi media.

Saif, an Iraqi activist who opposes returns, was interviewed by the Dijilah channel at the end of 2023.

HS caught up with Saif on Tiktok. He answered questions over the phone. He refuses to give his last name or his whereabouts, as he fears for his safety. He also left Iraq in 2015. He was returned from Sweden last year.

Saif says he keeps in touch with many of those returned to Iraq. Even if “the security police do not arrest the returnees, they are not safe. Paramilitary groups, tribes or others may want to retaliate,” he says.

Many returnees are disappointed that in the end they did not have humane living conditions in Europe with such a good reputation.

Saif estimates that half of those who return to Iraq against their will leave the country again. He also counts Kurdistan as outside of Iraq, because other Iraqis need a residence permit and good connections with the locals to live there.

Some of the returnees go to Jordan.

Many still have the desire to continue living where they were before their return.