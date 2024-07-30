Spätestens nach dem dritten Irrtum, dem vierten falschen Essen und dem fünften erbosten Gesicht, weil eine nett gemeinte Bemerkung versehentlich zur Beleidigung wurde, spätestens dann wüscht man sich die gute Dolmetscherfee herbei.

Einen einfachen Weg zum sprachlichen Rettungsring bieten Übersetzungsapps. Wir haben Deepl, den Google Übersetzer und Promt ausprobiert. Alle drei verfügen über Sprach-, Bild- und Texterkennungsfunktionen, stehen für Android und iOS zur Verfügung und kosten den Nutzer in der Basisversion keinen Cent.

„A zwelwöchigerl Hiking holiday“

Zum Vergleich dient eine fiktive Mail, wie sie der Urlauber als Anfrage an eine Unterkunft schicken könnte. Unser des Englischen nicht mächtiger Tourist möchte mit zwei anderen Erwachsenen, einem Kind und dem Hund Susi im Hotel der Familie Müller in der Amselstraße übernachten. Er stellt sich einen zweiwöchigen Wanderurlaub vor und kündigt an, dass seine Gruppe nur das Frühstücksangebot in Anspruch nehmen möchte. Ernährungssonderwünsche hat er natürlich auch.

Die App Promt verspricht eine Simultanübersetzung abfotografierter Worte und Sätze. Aber wie wir das Handy auch drehen und wenden, die Texterkennung erkennt nicht mal die Mail, die wir ihr auf einem Worddokument serviert haben. Heraus kommt in beiden Sprachen Kauderwelsch der feinsten Art. Aus dem zweiwöchigen Wanderurlaub wird „a zwelwöchigerl Hiking holiday“.

Typing by hand works better. The translation sounds a bit rough in places, but it is easy to understand. We paste the same text into the app of the online translator Deepl. Anyone who uses it regularly knows from experience that corrections are rarely necessary. The artificial intelligence converts the fictitious email into smooth, error-free English that a high school teacher would be delighted with.

Deepl also has a photo function that easily recognizes different paragraphs of text and translates them correctly. Google Translate is known for sometimes strange results and is popular with younger people as a basis for drinking games (tip: translate English songs into German and then let the player guess). It translates both the written text and the image into bourgeois, error-free English; we were already looking forward to the next silly anecdote.

Cheeky shame and green you

Next, the fictional vacationer writes a scathing complaint to the chef. The steak is too dry, the broccoli too hard, the pasta is a disgrace, and he won’t finish the dish. All three apps show the same translation, but they disagree on the word “disgrace.” Google Translate even turns it into a disgrace, which isn’t too far from the literal meaning, but is a bit harsh, in our opinion.

The misfortune does not end for our vacationer, the dripping faucet keeps him awake. Annoyed, he asks for a tradesman. Again, the apps agree on everything, only the tradesman becomes a craftsman, a repairman and a handyman. What now? The expert knows that the craftsman has more to do with arts and crafts than with faucets, so Promt’s solution is just off the mark. Each app also suggests alternatives, so the vacationer can try out all of them if in doubt.