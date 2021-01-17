Due to heavy snowfall and the danger of avalanches, the Transcaucasian highway will be closed on January 17, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of South Ossetia said.

On this day, traffic on the Transkam will be prohibited for all types of transport from 21:00, the department said on Facebook. The restriction is valid until further notice.

Drivers were advised to refrain from traveling in this direction until the weather conditions returned to normal and to observe increased safety measures when driving in winter conditions.

The Transcaucasian Highway passes in the highlands and is the only road connecting South Ossetia and Russia.

An avalanche has already descended on the northern portal, which the road workers have cleared, but the snow continues in the mountains.

Earlier, on January 15, it became known that due to difficult weather conditions the Krasnodar airport suspended its work: 13 flights were delayed due to heavy snowfalls.

According to forecasters, heavy snowfall in the Kuban will last another day.