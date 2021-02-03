In a secret Swiss location, the Libyan warring parties are trying to elect a transitional government. This should be followed by a correct choice.

TUNIS taz / dpa | A “Forum for Political Dialogue” invited by the United Nations (UN) to Switzerland is intended to bring peace to Libya shortly before the tenth anniversary of the uprising against Muammar al-Gaddafi. Representatives of the Libyan warring parties have been trying to elect a transitional government since Monday. Stephanie Williams, head of the UN Mission to Libya (Unsmil), had one at the end of January List of names which is now being voted on in an unknown location near Geneva.

The new transitional government is to consist of a three-person presidential council and a prime minister. In the first vote on Tuesday, no candidate for the Presidential Council received the necessary quorum of 70 percent. On Friday, the 75 electoral women and men selected from civil society, politics and the militia will elect the prime minister.

The move is intended to prepare the civil war country for the new elections planned for December 24th. Before the then-elected government begins its four-year term, a new constitution should also be voted on. If the Unsmil diplomats’ plan works, Libya would have a constitutional government for the first time since 2011.

Under the leadership of the Unsmil mission, several meetings of people from politics and civil society have taken place in Tunis and Cairo in recent months, who, according to Williams, have agreed on “the best possible compromise”. The candidates for the transitional government will introduce themselves by video until Friday. The 75 Libyan forum participants were selected by the Libya Mission on the basis of regional proportions.

The foundation for the possible breakthrough was laid in Berlin a year ago. At a Libya conference, the international partners of the warring parties agreed on 55 points, which, however, have not yet been adhered to – such as an arms embargo against the country.

Unite western and eastern Libya

Hardly solvable tasks are waiting for the trio and the head of government: they have to bring the deeply divided country back together. Ministries, the central bank and the national oil company are split into eastern and western factions. Dozens of competing western Libyan militias must be united with the eastern Libyan army under Khalifa Haftar or convinced of a peaceful coexistence. But both Haftar and the militia cartel in the capital Tripoli are making a profit by controlling banks and indirectly controlling numerous state-owned companies in the current chaos.

24 candidates are running for a post on the Presidential Council, including the President of the House of Representatives in the East, Aguila Saleh, and the head of the Supreme State Council of the government in Tripoli, Khaled al-Meshri. The highest judge in Libya, Mohammed al-Hafi, also wants to sit on the council. Among others, the interior minister in Tripoli, Fathi Baschaga, and the vice-prime minister of the government there, Ahmed Meiten, want to become prime ministers. There are a total of 21 candidates for the office.

Neither Haftar nor the head of the government in Tripoli, Fajis al-Sarradsch, appear on the Geneva candidate list, because all current applicants are no longer allowed to run in the election of the first constitutional government in December.

The presence of up to 20,000 foreign mercenaries in Libya, who were not withdrawn on January 23, as decided in Tunis in November, remains a factor of uncertainty. Unsmil boss Williams has not been dissuaded from her path so far.

According to statements made by conference participants, it is thanks to the former US ambassador to Libya that a ceasefire is in place and that Libya has a chance of peace for the first time since 2014. Williams is campaigning for European participation in a ceasefire surveillance mission if the Geneva talks are successful.