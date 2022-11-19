Counselor from the Lula Institute said live on Prorogativas that the president-elect does not intend to control the press

The former state deputy for São Paulo and advisor to the Lula Institute🇧🇷 Clara Levin Antsaid to be a mistake “treat the transition like a miracle”🇧🇷 For Ant, it is difficult for the transitional government to outline all the projects for the future term. The statement was made in a transmission from the Prerogatives Group this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022).

🇧🇷In order to be able to implement Bolsa Família, bearing in mind that the programs [sociais] were shredded by ministry, the 1st and most difficult step to be taken was the unification of the register, which took a long time. It was carried out in cooperation between the ministries and Caixa Econômica Federal”, he stated.

Ant also spoke about the transitional government. According to her, in 2002, the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appeared two or three times at the transition headquarters.

🇧🇷He discussed at length the 100 measures the government should take in the first 100 days. One of them, for example, was the trip to Recife and Teresina to visit the stilt houses and took all the ministers”, he stated.

Ant also said that Lula does not intend to control the press when he talks about media regulation. 🇧🇷The whole world regulates the press because it cannot have 2 or 3 owners of the means of communication. This obviously undermines communication. It is obvious that it is bad for society”, he declared.

For Ant, the moment is propitious for a broad debate in society on the regulation of the media.

In an interview with Mouse Programduring the campaign, Lula defended the regulation of electronic media and the Internet, but said that any change would be up to Congress and society.

🇧🇷It cannot regulate magazines and newspapers, but it can try to ensure that the means of communication in the electronic field and on the Internet can be regulated according to the interests of society”, he declared at the time.

Watch (1h14min):