Decision will be up to the command of the state-owned company; Caio Paes de Andrade met with the Mines and Energy WG this Monday

The transitional government will indicate divestments to be suspended by Petrobras. The decision will be up to the command of the state-owned company. The team will send a letter “in the next days”🇧🇷 The transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group and the state-owned company’s board met via videoconference this Monday afternoon (28.Nov.2022).

“We have several divestment processes that Petrobras’ current management is carrying out. We are going to highlight some that we believe should be suspended, but the current administration of the state-owned company is the one who will make the decision that it deems pertinent regarding each case”said the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), one of those quoted for the presidency of Petrobras.

On November 22, Prates stated that the transition asked the Ministry of Mines and Energy to suspend Petrobras divestments during the government transition period. This includes the sale of Petrobras’ stake in TBG (Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil), which operates the gas pipeline between the two countries.

The team also scheduled a face-to-face meeting at Petrobras headquarters, scheduled for early December.

Attended the meeting:

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade president of Petrobras;

president of Petrobras; Rafael Chaves Director of Institutional Relations and Sustainability at Petrobras;

Director of Institutional Relations and Sustainability at Petrobras; Salvador Dahan Director of Governance and Compliance;

Director of Governance and Compliance; Taísa Maciel attorney general of Petrobras;

attorney general of Petrobras; Maurício Tolmasquim coordinator of the Mines and Energy group;

coordinator of the Mines and Energy group; Jean Paul Prates coordinator of the Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels subgroup;

coordinator of the Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels subgroup; William Nozaki member of the technical group;

member of the technical group; Magda Chambriard member of the technical group;

member of the technical group; Deyvid Bacelarmember of the technical group.

This was the 1st meeting of the transition team with the state-owned company. According to the group, the first steps for the exchange of information between Petrobras and the transition team were agreed upon at this meeting.

According to Petrobras, in a note on this Monday (28.nov), the steps were established for “a professional transition and within good governance rules🇧🇷

🇧🇷Petrobras made itself available to provide all the information necessary for the transition team to complete a first diagnosis that should support the next management”, said the state.