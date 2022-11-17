Draft presented by Alckmin would oblige the Budget rapporteur to meet expenses requested by Lula’s team

The draft of the ceiling-hole PEC that the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), presented to congressional leaders this Wednesday (Nov.16, 2022) says that the transitional government will have exclusive control over how to spend the R$ 105 billion open in the Budget with the withdrawal of the Brazil Aid from the ceiling.

Also according to the draft, the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), would be obliged to comply with the requests of the president-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), through amendments to the PLOA (annual budget bill). Here’s the full from the PEC draft (316 KB).

Read the excerpt from the draft that would give exclusive control to the transitional government:

“Art. 122. For the 2023 financial year, the expansion of budget appropriations compatible with the provisions of art. 121 of the Temporary Constitutional Provisions Act will be exclusively intended to respond to requests from the transition team dealt with in Law No. 10,609, of December 20, 2002.

§ 1 The general rapporteur of the 2023 Budget Bill is authorized to present amendments to meet the requests referred to in the caput of this article.”

There is also, in the same article suggested by Alckmin to Congress, a lock for not using these resources opened by the PEC with the rapporteur’s amendments, whose current format has been called “secret budget”.

In practice, the device could increase the bargaining power of Lula and his transition team with Congress. The elected government needs the support of senators and deputies, who, in turn, are interested in indicating the destination of the resources that will be free with the approval of the PEC.