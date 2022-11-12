Members’ names were published in the Federal Official Gazette; includes Bela Gil, Anielle Franco and Luciano Coutinho
The Vice President Elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) made 44 members official for the transitional government. The names were disclosed in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Unionpublished on Friday (11.Nov.2022) and will compose the technical groups or perform the function of a special position.
Most of them had already been announced by Alckmin on Thursday (10.Nov). 5 more appeared in the document. Are they:
- Margarida Quadros, for the Human Rights group;
- Former BNDES president Luciano Coutinho. He is part of the Industry, Commerce, Service team;
- Bela Gil, culinary artist, television presenter and daughter of singer Gilberto Gil;
- The executive secretary of the national MDB, Reinaldo Takarab; and
- Renato Sérgio Jamil Maluf, professor at UFRJ.
The last 3 will act in the group of Social Development and Fight against Hunger. Here’s the intact from the ordinance (1 MB).
On Thursday (10.nov), another publication by the Official Diary of the Union made official some names for the coordination function and for the so-called CETG (Special Government Transition Position). Here’s the intact (3 MB).
Coordinating positions include:
- O Congressman Floriano Pesaro (PSB), as executive coordinator of the transition office;
- The PT president🇧🇷 Gleisi Hoffmannas coordinator of political articulation;
- O ex-minister Aloizio Mercadanteas coordinator of the technical groups
To exercise the CETG position (Special Government Transition Position), are:
- the lawyer Marcio Fernando Elias Rosa🇧🇷
- the former minister Miriam Belchior🇧🇷
- Alckmin’s former adviser, Henrique Giocondo Guerra🇧🇷 and
- Fabio Rafael Valente Cabral🇧🇷
In the recent ordinance, published on Friday (Nov. 11), the following took office:
- Daniella Fernandes Cambauva🇧🇷 and
- Vinicius Carnier Colombini🇧🇷
The former Minister of Finance, Guido Mantega, and the former Minister of Communications of the government of Dilma Rousseff (EN), Paulo Bernardo.
Here are the names by technical group:
Communication
- Paulo Bernardoformer Minister of Communications;
- Jorge Bittarformer federal deputy;
- Cezar Alvarezformer secretary of the Ministry of Communications;
- Alessandra Orofinospecialist in economics and human rights;
- Helena Martinsprofessor at UFC (Federal University of Ceará) and PhD in communication from UnB (University of Brasília).
Development Social and Fight against Hunger
- André Quintão Silva🇧🇷 sociologist and state deputy (PT-MG);
- Isabela Giordano Gil Moreiraknown as Bela Gil🇧🇷 culinary artist and television presenter;
- Marcia Helena Carvalho Lopes🇧🇷 Former Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger
- Simone Tebet🇧🇷 Senator (MDB-MS);
- Reinaldo Takarab🇧🇷 executive secretary of the national MDB;
- Renato Sérgio Jamil Maluf, professor at UFRJ and specialist in the fight against hunger;
- Teresa Helena Gabrielli Barreto Campelloformer Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger.
Human rights
- Maria do Rosariofederal deputy (PT-RS);
- Maria Vitória Benevides🇧🇷
- Silvio Almeidaattorney;
- Luiz Alberto Silva dos Santos,
- Janaina Barbosa de Oliveirarepresentative of the LGBTQIA+ movement;
- Rubens Linhares Mendonça Lopesmember of the PT;
- Daisy Quadros🇧🇷
Economy
- André Lara Resende🇧🇷 economist, former president of BNDES and one of the creators of the Real Plan;
- Persio Arida🇧🇷 economist, former president of the Central Bank and former president of BNDES; one of the creators of Plano Real;
- Nelson Barbosa🇧🇷 economist, former Minister of Planning and Finance;
- Guilherme Mello🇧🇷 economist, professor at Unicamp and part of the economic team of Lula’s campaign, is from the Perseu Abramo Foundation.
Planning, Budget and Management
- Guido Mantegaformer Minister of Finance;
- Enio Verrifederal deputy (PT-PR);
- Esther Duekeconomist and professor at UFRJ;
- Antonio Correa de Lacerdapresident of the Federal Economic Council.
Industry, Commerce, Service
- Germano Rigottoformer governor of Rio Grande do Sul;
- Jackson Schneiderexecutive at Embraer and former president of Anfavea;
- Rafael Lucchesidirector general of Senai Nacional;
- Marcelo Ramosfederal deputy (PSD-AM);
- Tatiana Conceição Valentespecialist in solidarity economy;
- Paulo Okamotto🇧🇷 former president of Lula Institute;
- Paulo Feldmanprofessor at USP;
- André Cecilianopresident of Alej.
- Luciano Coutinhoformer president of BNDES
Women
- Anielle Francoexecutive director of the Marielle Franco Institute;
- Roseli Fariaeconomist;
- Roberta Eugeniomaster of law;
- Maria Helena Guarezi🇧🇷
- Eleonora Menicucciformer minister of the Special Secretariat for Women’s Policy;
- Aparecida Gonçalvesformer National Secretary for Violence against Women.
