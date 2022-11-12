Members’ names were published in the Federal Official Gazette; includes Bela Gil, Anielle Franco and Luciano Coutinho

The Vice President Elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) made 44 members official for the transitional government. The names were disclosed in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Unionpublished on Friday (11.Nov.2022) and will compose the technical groups or perform the function of a special position.

Most of them had already been announced by Alckmin on Thursday (10.Nov). 5 more appeared in the document. Are they:

Margarida Quadros, for the Human Rights group;

Former BNDES president Luciano Coutinho. He is part of the Industry, Commerce, Service team;

Bela Gil, culinary artist, television presenter and daughter of singer Gilberto Gil;

The executive secretary of the national MDB, Reinaldo Takarab; and

Renato Sérgio Jamil Maluf, professor at UFRJ.

The last 3 will act in the group of Social Development and Fight against Hunger. Here’s the intact from the ordinance (1 MB).

On Thursday (10.nov), another publication by the Official Diary of the Union made official some names for the coordination function and for the so-called CETG (Special Government Transition Position). Here’s the intact (3 MB).

Coordinating positions include:

O Congressman Floriano Pesaro (PSB), as executive coordinator of the transition office;

(PSB), as executive coordinator of the transition office; The PT president🇧🇷 Gleisi Hoffmann as coordinator of political articulation;

ex-minister Aloizio Mercadanteas coordinator of the technical groups as coordinator of the technical groups

To exercise the CETG position (Special Government Transition Position), are:

the lawyer Marcio Fernando Elias Rosa 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 the former minister Miriam Belchior 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Alckmin’s former adviser, Henrique Giocondo Guerra 🇧🇷 and

🇧🇷 and Fabio Rafael Valente Cabral🇧🇷

In the recent ordinance, published on Friday (Nov. 11), the following took office:

Daniella Fernandes Cambauva 🇧🇷 and

🇧🇷 and Vinicius Carnier Colombini🇧🇷

The former Minister of Finance, Guido Mantega, and the former Minister of Communications of the government of Dilma Rousseff (EN), Paulo Bernardo.

Here are the names by technical group:

Communication

Paulo Bernardo former Minister of Communications;

former Minister of Communications; Jorge Bittar former federal deputy;

former federal deputy; Cezar Alvarez former secretary of the Ministry of Communications;

former secretary of the Ministry of Communications; Alessandra Orofino specialist in economics and human rights;

specialist in economics and human rights; Helena Martinsprofessor at UFC (Federal University of Ceará) and PhD in communication from UnB (University of Brasília).

Development Social and Fight against Hunger

André Quintão Silva 🇧🇷 sociologist and state deputy (PT-MG);

🇧🇷 Isabela Giordano Gil Moreira known as Bela Gil 🇧🇷 culinary artist and television presenter;

known as 🇧🇷 Marcia Helena Carvalho Lopes 🇧🇷 Former Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger

🇧🇷 Simone Tebet 🇧🇷 Senator (MDB-MS);

🇧🇷 Senator (MDB-MS); Reinaldo Takarab 🇧🇷 executive secretary of the national MDB;

🇧🇷 Renato Sérgio Jamil Maluf, professor at UFRJ and specialist in the fight against hunger;

professor at UFRJ and specialist in the fight against hunger; Teresa Helena Gabrielli Barreto Campelloformer Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger.

Human rights

Maria do Rosario federal deputy (PT-RS);

federal deputy (PT-RS); Maria Vitória Benevides 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Silvio Almeida attorney;

attorney; Luiz Alberto Silva dos Santos,

Janaina Barbosa de Oliveira representative of the LGBTQIA+ movement;

representative of the LGBTQIA+ movement; Rubens Linhares Mendonça Lopes member of the PT;

member of the PT; Daisy Quadros🇧🇷

Economy

André Lara Resende 🇧🇷 economist, former president of BNDES and one of the creators of the Real Plan;

🇧🇷 Persio Arida 🇧🇷 economist, former president of the Central Bank and former president of BNDES; one of the creators of Plano Real;

🇧🇷 Nelson Barbosa 🇧🇷 economist, former Minister of Planning and Finance;

🇧🇷 Guilherme Mello🇧🇷 economist, professor at Unicamp and part of the economic team of Lula’s campaign, is from the Perseu Abramo Foundation.

Planning, Budget and Management

Guido Mantega former Minister of Finance;

former Minister of Finance; Enio Verri federal deputy (PT-PR);

federal deputy (PT-PR); Esther Duek economist and professor at UFRJ;

economist and professor at UFRJ; Antonio Correa de Lacerdapresident of the Federal Economic Council.

Industry, Commerce, Service

Germano Rigotto former governor of Rio Grande do Sul;

former governor of Rio Grande do Sul; Jackson Schneider executive at Embraer and former president of Anfavea;

executive at Embraer and former president of Anfavea; Rafael Lucchesi director general of Senai Nacional;

director general of Senai Nacional; Marcelo Ramos federal deputy (PSD-AM);

federal deputy (PSD-AM); Tatiana Conceição Valente specialist in solidarity economy;

specialist in solidarity economy; Paulo Okamotto 🇧🇷 former president of Lula Institute;

🇧🇷 Lula Institute; Paulo Feldman professor at USP;

professor at USP; André Ceciliano president of Alej.

president of Alej. Luciano Coutinhoformer president of BNDES

Women