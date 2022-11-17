Only Aloysio Nunes Ferreira was not part of PT governments; names like Marina Silva and Celso Amorim are quoted to return to the 1st echelon of the government

The group announced by vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) for the transitional government, which totals 292 members, once again put former ministers of the governments of now-president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), former -president Dilma Rousseff (PT) and even during the administrations of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Michel Temer (MDB).

In total, 38 former members of the 1st echelon were distributed in 23 of the 31 thematic groups. The majority acted in PT administrations. Only former Chancellor Aloysio Nunes Ferreira (PSDB) was not in any PT government. He commanded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Temer administration.

Two former Ministers of Finance and Planning will help the elected government until the end of December. Nelson Barbosa was appointed to the economics thematic group and Guido Mantega will join the planning, budget and management team.

Mantega was the country’s longest-serving finance minister. He took office at the end of Lula’s 1st term, and only left at the end of Dilma Rousseff’s 1st term. Previously, he was Minister of Planning between 2003 and 2004.

Barbosa, in turn, took over the Treasury for just 6 months during the Dilma government, between 2015 and 2016. He left office when the impeachment process against the PT candidate was accepted by Congress. Previously, he had also been the head of Planning in 2015.

Former Minister of Planning Miriam Belchior, who also presided over Caixa Econômica Federal, was called to compose the Infrastructure group.

Climate issues and environmental preservation, priority areas for Lula, will rely on the expertise of 3 former Ministers of the Environment: Marina Silva, Carlos Minc and Izabella Teixeira. The first 2 acted in the Lula administration and the last one, in the Dilma government.

Marina, who took over the ministry in 2003, left the portfolio in 2008 after disagreements with other members of the government, especially Dilma Rousseff, who was Minister of the Civil House. The reason for the fights was environmental licensing for infrastructure works.

She broke with PT after being the target of harsh attacks in the 2014 presidential campaign. She reconciled with Lula in September and started to publicly support him in the elections. She is one of the main candidates to resume the portfolio. Izabella is also mentioned to return to office.

Two former foreign ministers will also help with the Foreign Affairs side. Closer to Lula, Celso Amorim, commanded the portfolio in the PT’s two terms. Afterwards, he was Minister of Defense in the Dilma administration.

Aloysio Nunes Ferreira was minister from 2017 to 2019, during the government of Michel Temer (MDB). A member of the PSDB since 1997, he was also Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s Minister of Justice for almost 6 months.

Ferreira was one of the first toucans to declare support for Lula during the election campaign, still in May. In justifying himself, he said that there are only two ways: democracy and fascism.

The other former minister of Temer who is now part of Lula’s team is the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB). He commanded National Integration between 2016 and 2018. The emedebist, however, was also Dilma’s minister, having headed the National Secretariat for Ports and Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Another 4 former Ministers of Health are part of the group that will address the issue. They are deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) and senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) and doctors Arthur Chioro and José Gomes Temporão.

Here is the list with the names of the former ministers and the respective transition groups that they will integrate:

Culture

Juca Ferreira: he was Minister of Culture in the Lula and Dilma governments;

Sport

Edinho Silva : he was Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) in the Dilma government;

Agrarian Development

Miguel Rossetto : he was Minister of Agrarian Development in the Lula and Dilma governments, of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic and of Labor and Social Security in the Dilma government;

Education

Henrique Paim: he was Minister of Education in the Dilma government

Planning, Budgeting and Management

Infrastructure

Miriam Belchior : was Minister of Planning, Budget and Management in the Dilma government;

Maurício Muniz: he was Minister of the Secretariat of Ports of the Presidency of the Republic in the Dilma government;

Foreign Relations

Aloysio Nunes Ferreira : was Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Temer government and Minister of Justice under Fernando Henrique Cardoso;

Christopher Buarque : he was Minister of Education in the Lula government;

Celso Amorim : was Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Lula government and of Defense in the Dilma government;

Transparency

Eugene Aragon : he was Minister of Justice in the Dilma government;

Luiz Navarro de Britto: he was Minister of State of the CGU (Controladoria-Geral da União) in the Dilma government;

Social assistance

Marcia Lopes : was Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger in the Lula government;

Tereza Campello : was Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger in the Dilma government;

Racial equality

Nilma Lino Gomes : was Minister of Women, Racial Equality and Human Rights in the Dilma government;

Cities

Inês Magalhães: was Minister of Cities in the Dilma government;

Women

Eleonora Menicucci : was minister of the Secretariat of Policies for Women in the Dilma government;

Tourism

Luiz Barreto : he was Minister of Tourism in the Lula government;

Marta Suplicy : was Minister of Tourism in the Lula government and of Culture in the Dilma government;

Agriculture, Livestock and Supply

Luis Carlos Guedes: was Minister of Agriculture in the Lula government;

Katia Abreu : he was Minister of Agriculture in the Dilma government;

Neri Geller : he was Minister of Agriculture in the Dilma government;

Science, Technology and Innovation

Celso Pansera : was Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Dilma government;

Sérgio Machado Rezende: was Minister of Science and Technology in the Lula government

Regional development

Helder Barbalho : he was Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and of the National Secretariat of Ports in the Dilma government and of National Integration in the Temer government;

Environment

Mines and Energy

Anderson Adauto: he was Minister of Transport in the Lula government;

Nelson Hubner: was Minister of Mines and Energy in the Lula government;

Social Communication

Helena Chagas: was Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency) in the Dilma government;

Communications

Paulo Bernardo : he was Minister of Planning Communications in the Lula government and Minister of Communications in the Dilma government;

Fishing

Altemir Gregolin: he was Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture in the Lula government;

social Security

Health