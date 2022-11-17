There are 20 deputies and 16 senators; survey considers those with mandates and those elected in October

The group announced by the vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) for the transition team, which totals 309 members, has 36 congressmen in its staff. Of these, 20 are deputies and 16 are senators. The number considers politicians in office and elected in October.

Of the chosen congressmen, 12 are from the PT. From the PSD there are 6. The MDB has 4 Congressional politicians on the team. Psol has 4. PP and PSB have 2 each. Avante, Citizenship and PDT, 1.

Read the names of senators and deputies who are officially part of the transition group:

Of the 309 names that have already been confirmed, 201 are men and 108 are women. In practice, women represent 35% of the total transition composition.

Regarding the number of women in the transition from Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2018, there was growth. The list of nominees in the Official Gazette of the Union until December 30, 2018 had 36 women and 183 men. That is, of the 217 advertised, 16.6% were women.

The survey adds those announced by the PT and those published in the Official Gazette.

In addition to the 37 deputies and senators on the team, the work of the technical groups should be accompanied by other congressmen, says the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann🇧🇷 The parties made the nominations this Thursday (17.Nov.2022).

The team would initially have 31 groups, but gained a specific Social Communication core and 2 other subgroups. The compositions of the Center of Government, Defense and Strategic Intelligence areas remain to be announced.

Here are the names of that group: