Planalto should receive this Friday (4.nov) a list of nominees; Boulos and Tebet were the first

The elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should send this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) nominated names to compose the transition team to Palácio do Planalto. The PT will have the right to a cabinet with 50 members to plan his government – ​​the 3rd as head of the Planalto – in addition to representatives of the council of allied parties.

Among those chosen are presidents of allied parties and elected politicians. O Power 360 found that there will be 28 to 32 thematic nuclei selected by the PT for this stage. These will be specific issues that will be highlighted by technicians and politicians assigned to the transition.

THE Law 10.609, of 2002, determines that the members of the transition committee may be appointed “from the second business day after the date of the round that decides the presidential elections”. That year, they could be chosen and made official since November 1st. The appointment, however, has not yet been published. Only the name of vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)

Alckmin arrived in Brasília on Tuesday (Nov 8) to begin work on the transitional government. President Lula will arrive in the capital on Tuesday night. He will have meetings with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pachecoand the Chamber, Arthur Lirathis Wednesday (9.nov).

All transition names have already been chosen by Lula and Alckmin. O elected deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) and the president of Psol, Juliano Medeiros, will occupy the party vacancy and the post designated for the Psol-Rede federation. Spokesperson Wesley Diógenes will represent the Network.

The vice president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin, plans to give an interview this Tuesday, at 3:30 pm. Other names will be announced at this event.

The transition will have 4 coordinators. One of them, selected to manage the thematic centers, will belong to former minister Aloizio Mercadante.

Administrative process: Floriano Pesaro;

Floriano Pesaro; Institutional Relations: Gleisi Hoffmann;

Gleisi Hoffmann; Thematic centers: Aloizio Mercadante;

Aloizio Mercadante; Possession: Janja Lula da Silva.

For now, these are the thematic centers and the revealed members:

Cities and Housing: Guilherme Boulos;

The most voted candidate in São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) received more than 1 million votes. Coordinator of the MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Ceto), Boulos launched himself as a candidate for deputy after giving up running for governor of São Paulo in March this year.

In 2020, he ran for mayor of São Paulo, but was defeated by former mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB-SP).

Social development: Simone Tebet;

In the 1st round of the general elections, held on October 2, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), 52 years old, came in 3rd place among the 11 candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, with 4.16% of valid votes. The senator from Mato Grosso do Sul warned her 4.9 million voters shortly after the result that her decision to support had already been taken, but that she would give the parties in her coalition 48 hours to announce support for one of the candidates in the 2nd round.

Three days later, the candidate announced her formal support for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Her decision to support Lula did not reflect on the MDB’s alignment in the election. The criticisms leveled at former president Dilma Rousseff did not weigh heavily on the nascent relationship between PT members and Tebet.

In 2016, Tebet went to the Senate tribune and made a harsh speech against the then federal government of the PT and Dilma Rousseff.