The coordination of the government transition team confirmed the appointment of the executive director of the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), Marcio Portocarrero, the manager of Institutional Relations of the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), Clara Pedroso Maffi, the director of Institutional members of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), Marcelo Medina Osório, and the director of the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), Miguel Ivan Lacerda, for the Agriculture technical group.

O Broadcast Agro anticipated that new names would be presented by ruralists allied with the future government to the coordinator of the transition, elected vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). Published in Official Diary of the Union16 new members were assigned to the group as guests and volunteers.

Also on the list is soy seed entrepreneur Carlos Ernesto Augustin, one of the main interlocutors of the then Lula/Alckmin campaign with agro in Mato Grosso, as also anticipated by the report. He was quoted to join the GT since the beginning of negotiations for the group.

In addition to them, from the private sector, the president of the Brazilian Association of Meat Export Industries (Abiec), Antônio Jorge Camardelli, and the president of Novabio (Association of Sugar, Ethanol and Bioenergy Producers) and the Sugar Industry Union will participate in the group. in the State of Pernambuco (Sindaçúcar-PE), Renato Cunha. Also named were Arno Jerke Junior, former director of Conab and former technical coordinator of Instituto CNA; Cósam de Carvalho Coutinho, former agricultural attache in Moscow, federal agricultural inspector and former director of the ministry’s Plant Health Department; Dalton Gomes Martins, PSD leadership official in the Chamber of Deputies; Eduardo de Souza Martins, former president of IBAMA; Fernando Olinto Meireles; Gereissat Rodrigues Almeida, former director of the Department of Technical Assistance and Rural Extension of the Secretariat for Family Agriculture; Gerson Luiz Mendes Teixeira, former president of the Brazilian Association of Agrarian Reform; José Carlos Vaz, former Secretary of Agricultural Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture in the Dilma government; and Manoel Moacir Costa Macêdo, former head of Embrapa Costeiros.

With the new appointments, currently 24 members make up the technical group for Agriculture, Livestock and Supply. Members already participating in the group are Evandro Gussi, president and CEO of the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica); Joe Valle, former deputy of the Federal District; Kátia Abreu, senator and former Minister of Agriculture in the Dilma government; Luiz Carlos Guedes, former Minister of Agriculture in the Lula government; Neri Geller, federal deputy and former Minister of Agriculture under Dilma; Silvio Crestana, former CEO of Embrapa; and Tatiana Deane de Abreu Sá, former executive director of Embrapa. The GT is coordinated by the senator and farmer Carlos Favaro (PSD-MT).