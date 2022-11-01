THE Law 10.609/2002 entitles the elected candidate to form a team with 50 special government transition positions (CETG). This group of people has the objective of finding out about the functioning of the bodies and entities that make up the federal public administration, in addition to preparing the acts of initiative of the new president of the Republic, to be edited immediately after the inauguration.

The members of the transition team must be nominated by the elected candidate and will have access to information related to public accounts, programs and projects of the federal government.

A coordinator oversees the transition team. This coordinator is responsible for requesting information from agencies and entities of the federal public administration. The holders of public administration bodies and entities are obliged to provide the requested information, as well as to provide the necessary technical and administrative support for their work.

The expected salaries for CETGs range from R$2,701.46 to R$17,327.65, depending on the position. From the second business day after the date of the shift that decides the presidential elections, in this case, from this Tuesday (1st), they must start work. The appointment of the occupants of the positions is made by the head of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

All members named in the transition team will be automatically exonerated at the end of the period of up to ten days from the inauguration of the elected candidate.

The law that seeks to organize the governmental transition process was enacted during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, in December 2002. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the first elected candidate to have a transition team.