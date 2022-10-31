“We have solid institutions in the country. And that will ensure that we make the transition”, declared the PT president

PT president, Gleisi Hoffmannwho coordinated the campaign of the now president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said this Monday (31.Oct.2022) that the transition of government does not depend on the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The deputy’s statement was in an interview with journalists in São Paulo.

She classified as “bad for Brazil” the lack of recognition of Lula’s victory by the current president, PT’s opponent in the election. He said that institutions guarantee the transition.

“We have legislation regarding transition. We have solid institutions in the country. And that will ensure that we make the transition from an independent government of President Bolsonaro”said Gleisi.

The PT president also stated that there will be talks with parties that did not formally support Lula’s election, but that, in PT’s assessment, could be attracted to the new government.

“Starting today, we are going to look for President Baleia [Rossi, do MDB]the president [do PSD, Gilberto] Kassab, look for presidents from other parties too”she declared.

The Lula group should meet on Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022) with presidents and party leaders from the coalition that supported the now elected president.

According to Gleisi, Lula will take a few days off to rest, but the transition may begin this week.

She did not say who would coordinate the process, but the Power 360 found that the most likely name is the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). It is also mentioned as a possibility Aloizio Mercadantewho coordinated the government program.

The PT president stated that Lula should make an international trip later this year. “I think the election of President Lula brings relief in terms of Brazil’s relationship with other countries”she said.

Lula’s main commitments this Monday were international contacts. He received the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. He also spoke on the phone with leaders in other countries, such as US President Joe Biden.