Central Europe has seen an increase in the number of corona virus cases daily in the past week. This is nothing short of a shock to the area which largely ignored the first wave of virus in the spring. On September 11, a record 1382 new cases of infection were reported in the Czech Republic. With the increase in the number of new cases, the total number of people infected with Corona virus reached 32 thousand 400.

Last week, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia also reported the highest number of infection cases daily since the onset of the epidemic. Governments of Central European countries are unwilling to implement a nationwide lockdown and want to avoid the additional damage of a shrinking economy. But despite this, they have to stop the journey. Apart from this, social distancing has to be implemented afresh for the citizens. Significantly, the corona virus epidemic has caused serious damage to the European economy. It has hit the economy especially of those countries which are dependent on tourism.

Where are the cases increasing in Central Europe?

On September 12, Hungary had the highest number of infection cases since the onset of the epidemic. 916 people were found positive in the corona investigation. The number of cases of total infection has increased to more than 11 thousand. On 5 September, Corona was confirmed among 226 people in Slovakia. On September 11, 108 highest cases of new infections were revealed.

Why there are increasing cases of infection in the region?

In mid-May, most European countries began reopening bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Europe welcomed the return of European Union passengers by mid-June. The Czech Republic also decided to reopen bars, restaurants and hotels. On 25 May, he allowed 300 people to gather together. Till that time, the number of new cases per day was less than 111. On 18 May Hungary ordered the restaurant to be reopened, in addition to all shops and outdoor cafes. While the number of new infections per day is below 90. By 22 June, the Czech Republic and Hungary opened their borders to travelers from the European Union and other countries. By that time, the number of newly infected people in both countries was 83 and 29 per day. But in late August, in addition to both countries, the number of infections in Slovakia and Slovenia started increasing daily.

What are countries doing to prevent infection?

On 10 September, the Czech Republic again made it mandatory to wear masks in taxis, public transport, shops and malls. For the first time, the number of new cases of infection has crossed one thousand for the first time. Authorities issued an order to close the restaurant and bar between 12 noon and 6 am. The Hungarian Prime Minister banned the admission of foreigners with certain conditions. Foreigners implemented from 1 September were banned from entering the country. On September 12, he told that the ‘plan of war’ is being prepared to stop the second wave. He said, “We do not want to impose curfew. We do not want to stop the traffic. We want everything to be fine as before.”

