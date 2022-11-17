President-elect is traveling internationally; names of members of the other 30 cores have already been released

The technical coordinator of the transition of government, Aloizio Mercadantesaid on Thursday (17.Nov.2022) that the team will wait for the return of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to define the composition of the Defense core. The president-elect is traveling to Egypt to participate in COP27, the UN international conference on climate, and will then travel to Portugal. He should return to Brazil on Saturday (19.nov).

The president-elect is expected to “hit the hammer” about the Defense group, the last one still without a composition disclosed by the transition. 🇧🇷from GT [grupo de trabalho] of Defense I think we’re going to have an excellent composition, but we’re just going to hit the hammer with the president [eleito]”, said Mercadante.

According to the former minister, it makes no difference to announce earlier or not the composition of the nucleus. He states that the Armed Forces are an institution “secular” and organized. He declared, however, that there are specific problems and “institutional” on the role of the military – an issue that should not be addressed by the working group.

🇧🇷It is a secular institution🇧🇷 [está] organized the diagnosis. It has no major concerns regarding this agenda. You may have some occasional questions. There is an institutional problem, the place of the Armed Forces, the relationship with the Constitution, but this is not exactly a topic for the working group“, said.

Questioned about the absence of military personnel in other transition nuclei, Mercadante stated that members of the Armed Forces can “ocasionally” make up the team, but are historically related to the Defense area.

🇧🇷Historically, the military has always played a very relevant role in Defense. This history of the military being in other areas is something recent in this government. Eventually, they might be. You can take a military engineer in the infrastructure area, there is no problem. But, they will be in the Defense area, which is the function [dos militares]”, said.

the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), one of those quoted to assume the ministry, said in the morning that, in his opinion, the portfolio holder should be a civilian. “The figure of the Ministry of Defense is for society to understand that Defense is not just a matter for the Armed Forces, but for society when it comes to sovereignty”said.

On this 5th fair, Mercadante presented a summary to journalists on how Lula’s temporary office will work. The thematic groups must present diagnoses and proposals until November 30, as “recommendations for eventual repeals of normative acts” and the “major budgetary emergencies🇧🇷

The final report from each group is due on December 11th. Afterwards, the material will be gathered in a single document that will be forwarded to President Lula and to the respective ministers who will compose the new government. This last material still does not have a deadline to be completed.

🇧🇷Day 11 [de dezembro] we receive all the reports and we are going to make a final transition report to deliver to the president, organized and systematized and helping him to make a decision”, said Mercadante.

So far, the compositions of 30 cores have been announced, including 2 subgroups. According to Mercadante, the Government Center and Strategic Intelligence groups, which were initially announced, still do not have a definition as to whether they will in fact be structured.