The transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Slovakia has fallen three times since the beginning of this year. This is evidenced by the data of the gas transmission operator Eustream, reports RIA News…

So, as early as December 31, 2021, the pumping of Russian gas through the border point between Ukraine and Slovakia Velke Kapushany amounted to 83.8 million cubic meters. Already on January 1, 2022, it fell to 49.5 million cubic meters, on January 2 – to 35.5 million cubic meters, and on January 3 – to 26.1 million cubic meters.