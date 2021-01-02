The volume of Russian gas pumped to Europe through the Ukrainian route collapsed by 38 percent. Transit for the year amounted to 55.8 billion cubic meters, reports Ukrainian gas transmission system operator.

Nevertheless, Gazprom paid both for 65 billion cubic meters, since the contract stipulates the condition “download or pay”. In the fall, the head of Naftogaz, Andrei Kobolev, indicated that by the end of the year payments would amount to about two billion dollars.

Also in the message of the company it is noted that gas supplies from Europe to Ukraine increased by 12 percent compared to the previous year, to 15.9 billion cubic meters.

The head of the operator Sergei Makogon stressed that last year the operator fulfilled its key tasks by 100 percent – reliable gas transportation for its own consumers and obligations for gas transit to Europe and Moldova.

The contract for the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was signed a year ago. In 2021-2024, it provides for the pumping of 40 billion cubic meters. The main factors behind the decline in transit, the GTS Operator noted, were the launch of new gas pipelines bypassing Ukraine and a general decline in demand in Europe. The hardest hit was the southern direction, where the Turkish Stream was launched. The drop in supplies there was 70 percent.

On January 1, 2021, the Balkan Stream was launched, through which Russian gas can go to Serbia bypassing Ukraine. Later, Hungary will also be able to receive gas through this system.

To replace the Ukrainian GTS in the northern direction of Russia, it is necessary to launch the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, which is hindered by US sanctions. Ukraine fully approves of Washington’s sanctions pressure and hopes that it will work.

Earlier on January 2, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said that by the end of the year, the company exported, including China, 199.3 billion cubic meters of gas. This result is among the top five in history. However, the company’s net loss under IFRS (international financial reporting standards) in January-September amounted to 202.207 billion rubles.