Sinaloa.- Before the denunciations of the hotel sectorwhere they point out that the agents of the Sustainable Mobility Directorate they have reduced profits to that sectorbecause the foreign cargo carriers what looking to rest here they are fined upon arrival in the city of Guasave, justifying that they exceed the limit of merchandise they move, so they go elsewhere.

The president of Canaco in Guasave stressed that an approach will be sought with the corresponding authorities to deal with the issue, since this affects the economic benefit of the municipality and the commercial sector.

Affectation

Ariel Lugo Carvajal highlighted that the agents fine foreign suppliers, alleging that they exceed the merchandise limit and that affects the people of the hotels, since those clients go elsewhere due to the actions of the agents.

Read more: Waters with coconut! Crocodiles found in a drain in La Trinidad, Guasave

He added that these units are within the tonnage parameters to be able to circulate around the city, and even so they are stopped by the Traffic patrols.

He indicated that the hotel industry has been the most affected by this, since carriers choose not to reach the city.

Help

He stated that foreign carriers are suppliers of local merchants, since due to the price increases that have occurred, the companies that supply them send their trucks to avoid unnecessary spending to businesses.

He explained that if suppliers stop entering Guasave it would be a strong economic loss for the merchantsbecause the products will have to be sent by parcel and it would be a higher expense.

Read more: The demand for Guasave taxi services picks up 100%

“They have supported us in sending us the merchandise so that it is not more expensive when it comes to selling a product, but these actions are backfiring on us,” said the president of Canaco.

Lugo Carvajal affirmed that an approach will be sought with the director of Sustainable Mobility to expose the issue and reach an agreement, this in order to have a root solution, since it is not the first time that these cases are presented in the municipality .