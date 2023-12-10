«Technology is advancing rapidly in urban air mobility. In the absence of regulation and potential customers, the market is advancing rapidly in urban air mobility. In the absence of regulation and potential clients, the drone market is still in a nascent state and is just beginning,” says the coordinator of Mobility City, Jaime Armengol.

“We can already see,” he continues, “how the National Police is experimenting with a drone to transport people or how they are used to deliver medical material to people with accessibility problems.”

This example is, in fact, one of those exhibited at Mobility City, the space in Zaragoza dedicated to the exhibition of means of transport, both present and future.

Recently, it was the turn of drones, and, although the sector still needs to be regulated, these are the five trends that are expected to be replaced by drones in the not too distant future.

Logistics jobs: The use of drones to carry out work in warehouses and logistics centers is already a reality. However, everything indicates that models capable of supporting greater weights and moving longer distances will be developed, thus normalizing their use for home delivery of parcels or couriers.

The ability of drones to navigate traffic and access remote locations could revolutionize the speed and efficiency of deliveries, also improving the customer experience.

Air transportation of people: Advances in drone technology are driving research and development of unmanned aerial vehicles for transporting people, known as “air taxis” or “passenger drones.” These drones are being designed to make short urban trips and provide an alternative to traditional means of land transportation.

Although still in the testing and regulatory phase, these air transportation systems are expected to offer faster and more efficient mobility in congested urban areas, thereby reducing travel times and relieving pressure on road infrastructure.

Vigilance and security: Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and detection technology are being adopted by government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and private security companies. They have the ability to patrol large areas, detect suspicious activities and provide assistance in emergencies, by analyzing real-time data and retransmitting it. Therefore, in the future, people will be prevented from carrying out these more risky tasks or situations, and drones will be in charge of taking it on.

Precision agriculture and environmental monitoring: In the agricultural field, drones are becoming an essential tool to improve crop efficiency. These aircraft can scan agricultural fields and collect detailed data on plant growth, soil moisture or nutrient levels, ensuring more sustainable and profitable production.

In addition, drones will be the ideal technology to monitor forests, natural habitats and areas affected by natural disasters.