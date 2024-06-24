Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/24/2024 – 14:09

A genetic revolution is heralded as a solution to an agricultural system affected by extreme weather conditions and a growing world population. But critics warn of more problems than benefits. For millennia, farmers have been crossing fruits, cereals and vegetables to create tastier or higher-yielding hybrid varieties. But it was only in the 1970s that scientists first used bioengineering to transfer genes from one organism to another and thus produce transgenic crops.

When these genetically modified organisms (GMOs) hit shelves in the 1990s, they were first dubbed “Frankenstein foods.” Resistance to these transgenic crops was based on consumers’ fears that they were harmful to human health — despite long-term studies stating that their consumption is as safe as conventional varieties.

As of 2020, a new “genetic revolution” — whereby DNA can be “edited” seamlessly without the need to splice genes from another organism — is behind the biotechnology industry’s claims that it can reinforce food security for a world population that is expected to reach almost 10 billion people by 2050.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), a steadfast supporter of genetically modified technology, says that research into new varieties of rice, potatoes, corn, wheat and cassava, for example, will help these staple crops survive extreme weather conditions and “new climate-induced diseases” in a warming world.

The latest bioengineering technology is also helping plants and soils better capture and store planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere.

With the aim of ensuring food security, for example, a research project based in the United States is researching how to optimize the photosynthesis of basic crop plants, such as rice and corn. The idea is that they can more efficiently convert sunlight, water and CO2 into energy, reducing carbon in the atmosphere.

“We have the knowledge and tools to kickstart the next green revolution, enabling farmers to produce more in this century than in human history,” states the website of the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency project, which received 115 million dollars (R$ 625 million) in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2012.

For critics, GMOs perpetuate climate change

But many scientists and environmental activists do not agree that GM grains can promote food security or help address the extreme droughts and floods caused by climate change that are ravaging agriculture.

For Anneleen Kenis, professor of political ecology and environmental justice at Brunel University in London, the new genetically modified organisms (GMOs) will continue to perpetuate an “agro-industrial system” that “has a substantial responsibility for the climate crisis”, she told DW.

Currently, food systems generate about a third of the greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible for climate change. In the US, more than half of cultivated land is produced with genetically modified grains.

Kenis’ research work argues that GMOs are typically grown in “large-scale monocultures”, within large estates, as is the case with soybeans in Brazil. This type of cultivation requires large amounts of artificial fertilizers, pesticides and irrigation.

“It is a very intensive system in terms of energy, of production factors that it needs to function. There is nothing sustainable about reinforcing this system even further”, said the researcher, adding that GMOs are promoted by the same “agro-industrial giants” that also control and profit from “a large part of the seed, food, pesticide and fertilizer market”. .

Kenis also states that, so far, this system has not been able to “feed a large part of the population in different parts of the world”. According to the UN World Food Program (WFP), at least 250 million people in around 60 countries suffer from, at least, critical food insecurity.

Activists mobilize to ban GMO grains

Similar criticism of GMOs was behind a campaign in the Philippines to have golden rice and genetically modified eggplant subject to a production moratorium in April. Golden rice was approved for cultivation in 2021 and is partially modified with corn proteins to generate beta-carotene and add vitamin A.

A court enforced the ban based on “the need to uphold the constitutional right to health and a healthy ecology,” explains Lea Guerrero, country director for Greenpeace Philippines, who led the campaign.

The court concluded that “there is no scientific consensus on the safety or harm of golden rice and eggplant,” Guerrero told DW.

She argues that the ban is a victory for polyculture and ecological resilience over transgenic monoculture, which tends to benefit agrochemical companies such as Bayer, Corteva, ChemChina-Syngenta and BASF — which control more than 60% of the world grain market.

However, Matin Qaim, an expert in food economics and director of the Center for Development Research at the University of Bonn, in Germany, considers that many Filipinos with vitamin A deficiency could die without access to genetically modified golden rice. Qauim is part of the Humanitarian Council pro-GM (genetically modified) golden rice.

Pest-resistant GMOs in Africa

Jennifer Thomson, emeritus professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of Cape Town, is developing drought-tolerant transgenic maize by adding genes from the “resurrection plant”, known as xerophyta viscosa, which can tolerate up to 95% dehydration.

Having advised the World Economic Forum and the United Nations on genetically modified crops for decades, Thomson acknowledges that “there is a lot of controversy and that continues.”

But he says that in the context of southern African smallholder farmers, “insect-resistant” crops created through bioengineering are like a “godsend for these farmers”.

Meanwhile, Australian researchers are leading a cowpea production project using bioengineering to create “integrated” protection against insect pests. The aim is also to promote food security, as this legume has been a staple food throughout Africa for millennia.

“Without insect resistance, in many cases, there is no harvest,” says Thomson, adding that planting genetically modified maize has doubled the incomes of some farmers in Africa.

On the other hand, agricultural science researchers noted flaws in the risk assessment of transgenic cowpeas developed by Australian researchers and approved for cultivation in Nigeria. They were concerned because transgenic plants produce a toxin that serves to protect them against pests — consequently reducing the need for insecticides — but which causes safety risks to remain due to “increased toxicity.”

Little incentive to study non-transgenics

Greenpeace Philippines argues that local scientists have difficulties in developing ecological and non-genetically modified seeds, as well as food and nutritional systems in a warming world, since, according to Lea Guerrero, “most research is supported by giant companies in the agriculture and biotechnology”.

While Thomson claims that African consumers of genetically modified corn have never had health problems, Anneleen Kenis believes that biotech companies often use the climate change argument, but few GM crops in development are aiming for climate resilience.

Initiatives instead include developing fruits and vegetables that can stay fresh over long distances, with the argument being made to limit climate-damaging food waste. But, for Kenis, this benefit comes at the expense of high kilometers traveled and the carbon footprint.

For her, any sustainable non-GMO agricultural alternative must aim not only to “produce food free of toxic substances”, but also to cultivate “places rich in biodiversity” that can resist and mitigate climate change.