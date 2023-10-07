Marina Machete, a 28-year-old flight attendant, will now compete in Miss Universe

Editorial board

In Portugal for the first time one transgender woman she won the beauty contest Miss Portugal and will now compete with another transgender woman for the title of Miss Universe scheduled in El Salvador.

Miss Portugal — Marina Machetea 28-year-old flight attendant, actually won the title in Borba, in the south-eastern region of Evora: “Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal” she wrote to her followers on social media. “For years I was unable to participate, and today I am proud to be part of this incredible group of finalists,” she added.

Last July the 22 year old Dutch Rikkie Kolle she became the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Netherlands. Machete and Kolle will then succeed the Spanish Angela Poncewhich has become the first transgender candidate to the title of Miss Universe in 2018. See also After France, Paquetà can take City. And make Milan happy too