thy art is murderThe singer of the Australian metal band Thy Art is Murder, who will perform at the Tilburg pop venue 013 next Thursday, has been fired due to accusations of transphobic comments. The band announced this on Friday, on the day of the launch of the new album. Singer Chris McMahon has been dropped from the record on streaming services at the last minute. It can still be heard on the CDs and vinyls that had already been pressed. A unique situation.

Chris ‘CJ’ McMahon, 40, has come under fire in recent months after sharing anti-transgender comments on social media and later wishing the mother of a transgender child to be burned to death. The singer received a flood of negative reactions. He deleted his social media and assured his fans that he would not return, at least on Instagram.

He later returned to the social platform via the band's official account and apologized in a video for his "violent transphobic comments." "I recognize the hurtful impact my words had on the community and I am deeply sorry. I learn from my mistakes and am committed to better understanding, respecting and supporting each individual. I didn't mean to be transphobic. And now it's gotten to the point where it doesn't really matter anymore what my intentions were."

Barking grunts

Thy Art is Murder distanced itself from McMahon’s comments and emphasized that everyone is welcome at their concerts, regardless of gender, sexual preference or cultural background. On Instagram, the band posted the well-known transgender flag consisting of the colors light blue, white and pink. The cold seemed to disappear, but apparently Thy Art is Murder no longer saw a future for McMahon, who had been part of the band since its founding in 2006. His departure is a bitter pill for the fans. McMahon is one of the most skilled vocalists in the metal scene who stands out with his characteristic barking grunts.

With its hard, gloomy death metal, Thy Art is Murder has been a welcome guest on Dutch pop stages and at festivals such as Jera on Air and FortaRock (which no longer exists). The band last played in 2020 in a sold-out 013 and returns to Tilburg on Thursday with the new album Godlike. The band released a striking announcement on Friday about that album, which has been overloaded with rave reviews. Chris McMahon can no longer be heard on the version on Spotify and has been replaced by an as yet unknown singer, who will be announced soon.

“We have important news Godlike”, the band writes in the sensational statement, which is circulating like wildfire in the metal scene. “Chris McMahon is no longer part of Thy Art Is Murder and is not on the record. We understand this may come as a surprise and we want to assure you that this decision was made to preserve the integrity and direction of the band. What happened last month was not the cause of this action, but merely a symptom of the long-term breakdown of his character and judgment. The straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Threats

The consequences of his actions have “been enormous,” the band writes. “We were bombarded with threats to destroy Thy Art Is Murder from within if we did not capitulate to the various ideologies he espouses. Everyone has their own right to freedom of expression and to seek the truth thereof. They are also free to suffer the consequences that come with it. We appreciate your support and respect for our privacy during this challenging time.”

It is not clear whether McMahon was aware of his firing. Earlier in the day he posted another message on social media about the new album, which did not indicate that this news was coming. McMahon has not yet responded to the announcement from his former bandmates.

It is unique that a band announces on the day of a launch that the current singer has been fired and has also been removed from the album. Many early fans write that they had not even noticed it on the first listen.

The concert in the 013 continues as usual for now, probably with a new singer in the ranks. The Tilburg pop venue writes on the site that it is eagerly looking forward to the show. “If this truly is the soundtrack to the end of humanity, then it is music that should unite and empower extreme metal fans across all corners of the genre.”



