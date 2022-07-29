British lawyer Allison Bailey scores victory over trans lobby in court She was wrongly disadvantaged for her statement that gender and body form a unit.

EA British barrister has defended the right of workers in court to claim that “trans extremism” is “massively detrimental” to women for a number of reasons. The outcome of Allison Bailey’s job discrimination lawsuit based on her belief that sex is immutable was hailed as a victory for free speech, as was the appeal ruling in favor of like-minded researcher Maya Forstater two weeks ago. Fiercely criticized for her so-called gender-critical statements, Harry Potter creator JK Rowling called Bailey a heroine in her eyes and in the eyes of countless other feminists because she stood by her principles and beliefs despite all intimidation and discrimination.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

The case was sparked by the decision by London law firm Baileys to join Stonewall’s paid inclusion program. This upholds the right of all LGBTQ+ employees to “be themselves” in the workplace. The charitable foundation, which originally campaigned for homosexual rights, has come under increasing criticism for its trans policies. Several organisations, including the BBC, have withdrawn from the program over concerns about freedom of expression.