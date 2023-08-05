Transgender athletes banned from women’s swimming

The International Swimming Federation decided to prohibit the participation of transgender athletes in each of the championships of their discipline, starting this Monday, August 7.

controversial decision

The decision was made after requests by the majority of the athletes. The cisgender swimmers pointed out that due to genetic issues, the championships had become unbalanced with the inclusion of trans athletes.

One of the affected athletes is Lia Thomas, an American swimmer who has competed since 2021 in the women’s category after having been part of the men’s teams during her university career.

16 members of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team sent a letter to the school and Ivy League authorities against Thomas’ participation.

Now a legal battle is expected by the LGBTIQ+ community against a federation that, by the way, is independent of the International Olympic Committee

SPORTS

