Saturday, August 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transgender athletes banned from women’s swimming

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Transgender athletes banned from women’s swimming

Close


Close

Lia Thomas

Lia Thomas, transgender swimmer.

Lia Thomas, transgender swimmer.

At the request of several athletes, the decision is made.

The International Swimming Federation decided to prohibit the participation of transgender athletes in each of the championships of their discipline, starting this Monday, August 7.

controversial decision

The decision was made after requests by the majority of the athletes. The cisgender swimmers pointed out that due to genetic issues, the championships had become unbalanced with the inclusion of trans athletes.

One of the affected athletes is Lia Thomas, an American swimmer who has competed since 2021 in the women’s category after having been part of the men’s teams during her university career.

16 members of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team sent a letter to the school and Ivy League authorities against Thomas’ participation.

Now a legal battle is expected by the LGBTIQ+ community against a federation that, by the way, is independent of the International Olympic Committee

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Transgender #athletes #banned #womens #swimming

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
French politician noted the reluctance of Americans to support Ukraine

French politician noted the reluctance of Americans to support Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result