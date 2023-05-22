The controversy

Athena Ryan, a transgender student at Sonoma Academy, won the silver medal in the women’s 1,600-meter race at the North Coast Meet of Champions of California finals over the weekend. Her performance allowed her to qualify for the California State Athletics Championships, but during the awards ceremony another athlete showed a gesture of disappointment prompting fierce social media debate and her support for her . During the race, some protesters also supported the protection of women’s sport with chants and placards. The episode sparked widespread discussions in the United States about the involvement of transgender athletes in sports and the creation of protected categories for women.



