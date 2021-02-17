During the seventeen years that transgender soldier Melody Stachour has served, she has seen the U.S. Armed Forces ban gays and bisexuals from coming out of the closet, and they didn’t even admit transsexuals, with discriminatory measures already overcome that, nevertheless, continue to weigh on the institution.

The 41-year-old Navy Reserve NCO is pleased by President Joe Biden’s recent decision to reverse the order of her predecessor, Donald Trump, to ban transsexuals serve as military men, although there is still a good way to go towards total equality.

Stachour joined the Navy in 2004, when he was 25 years old and He had not yet started the process of changing from sex to woman.

They were years in which the policy “Don’t ask, don’t tell” was in force (don’t ask, don’t tell), instituted by the Bill Clinton Administration in 1993 and repealed in 2011 by Barack Obama, which prohibited openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people from serving in the Armed Forces.

As the name suggests, gay or bisexual military men could serve as long as they didn’t talk about their orientation, while their superiors were told not to ask.

“Don’t ask, don’t tell”

At that time “there was a lot more tolerance, even under ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’, in the junior ranks, because many of us in the junior ranks had grown up in an era when gay and lesbian individuals they were part of our culture, they were part of who we were and we did not pay much attention, “Stachour recalls, in statements to Efe.

Still, there were numerous restrictions on what a gay or bisexual uniformed man could do publicly. An example of this was that their partners could not appear in official military documents.

This policy could be canceled thanks to the fact that the military establishment, as part of society, it evolved over time.

The same has happened with transsexuals, that between 1960 and 2016 they were banned from the institution.

United States soldiers carrying a wounded man in Afghanistan. Reuters photo

17 years ago “I don’t think the culture in the Armed Forces would have known what to do with soldiers who were trans, and that is simply due to the fact that we were not exposed to trans people in the Armed Forces,” says Stachour, who looks a long blonde mane.

She had already been in the military for a few years, when this noncommissioned officer, who performs analyst and intelligence work, apart from training recruits, “came to an understanding” of herself and decided to start his transition process.

The command

“I was preparing to re-enlist in 2018 and told the commanding officer, the executive officer, and the senior enlistment officer. During the day, in a separate session, before we got real, they supported me a lot“.

To return to active service, a ceremony is usually held in which the military man pronounces a few words: “I chose to use that moment to come out of the closet to the rest of the command, and I also received many congratulations and thanks for making it public, “he recalls.

It was a happy moment only clouded by Trump’s announcement a few months earlier in a tweet, in July 2017, where he reported his intention to ban all transgender in the Armed Forces.

Finally, the Department of Defense presented in March 2018 a regulation that established that people with “a history of gender dysphoria (…) they were disqualified from military service except under limited circumstances, “although it did not recommend the expulsion of those who had already undergone a sex change operation.

Stachour learned of Trump’s tweet in full swing, she had been awake since very early and did not believe his eyes.

“I had this feeling that the president, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, did not think that I, like someone who was trans, was able to carry out the mission, “he laments.

However, he calmed down when he spoke to his fellow ranks. “The general feeling was’ who really cares if the person can carry out a mission towards a goal and do it well? Really do not care”.

“And this was very gratifying for me,” he continues, “as someone who had not yet come out of the closet, but was planning to do it as soon as he returned home from the mission.”

She considers herself lucky because he was not affected by the veto having completed their transition when the rule went into effect.

“For me, it was a feeling of ‘you are allowed to serve because you are a special case, not because you are welcome to serve, because you have things to contribute to the mission,” he says.

With Joe Biden

Nevertheless, months later she was promoted and last summer she became the first openly transgender Navy soldier to be selected for a command post.

Biden reversed Trump’s ban last January, five days after his inauguration in the White House, but not everything is done.

“We live in a world where the veto has been reversed by official policy, but we have not yet seen the orders come down in black and white on how to implement them, so we are waiting for the recommendation on its application to come out of the Pentagon. “says the noncommissioned officer.

Stachour help other soldiers in a similar situation from the SPARTA organization, where he advises them on issues that concern them such as the procedures to follow or how to inform superiors when they come out of the closet and want to carry out a gender change process.

According to data from the independent think tank Palm Center, in 2018 it was estimated that there were about 14,700 transgender military personnel in the US Armed Forces, of which 8,980 were active and 5,727 in the special reserve.

Susana Samhan. EFE Agency

PB