The trailer of film actor Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has recently been launched. This film is special for Akshay Kumar as this is the first film of Akshay Kumar this year. Also, for the first time in this she is in a transgender role. Through this film, Akshay will be seen representing the transgender community. This community also seems happy with this. Significantly, the transgender community in the country has to face many problems. After watching the trailer of the film, activist Lakshmi Tripathi, who works for the transgender community, expressed happiness.

After watching the trailer of the film, Lakshmi shared a video on social media and described it as a blast. Laxmi said that she was looking forward to this trailer. It is bang. It was great to hear this in the trailer – Laxmi has come to rain. My name is also Lakshmi and at this time everyone needs Lakshmi. Laxmi thanked Akshay Kumar and his team and said that they have made a good film. He said that the feet of the child are seen in the cradle itself and the trailer has given an idea about this film.

The name of the film is special

Akshay Kumar reacted to the video of Laxmi and thanked her. Akshay said that it means a lot to us. Thank you from one Lakshmi to another Lakshmi. The name Lakshmi is really very special. Thank you for your love.

This means a lot ♥ ️ Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another ???????? Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Many stars praised the trailer

Significantly, the name of Akshay Kumar in the film will be Laxman and Lakshmi. In this film, Akshay, Kiara as well as Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar will be seen in the lead role. Along with this, Akshay thanked many stars including Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu for praising the trailer. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana.

Also read-

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon along with these celebs gave such a reaction on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb

Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu will not celebrate wedding anniversary tomorrow due to this sorrow, relationship going on 54 years