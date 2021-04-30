The Plenary Hall of the Murcia City Council hosted the first session of the new municipal government team from 9.30 am yesterday, with the Socialist mayor, José Antonio Serrano, at the head. A plenary session that was expected tense and rough from the beginning, but in which only on rare occasions the tone rose more than necessary. And it was on account of the debate of the motion on the transfuguismo presented by PSOE and Cs and on the future of the emblematic, for the PP, Murcia Río project.

The councilors of the PP, now in the opposition, did not miss the opportunity to insist on their first interventions in their main argument: that neither PSOE nor Cs have a government program, and that they only intend to destroy or paralyze what was done by them, as the second Murcia Rio phase.

In a vehement intervention, the councilor José Guillén, of the PP, blamed them that his group had been waiting to know these days “a road map, or ideas … but there has been nothing.” Previously, the spokesperson for the popular, Rebeca Pérez, had stated that it was necessary to know “tangible proposals, because there is no grace period in a pandemic.”

«With Murcia Río we have managed to get the municipality to look at Segura again with a very high social profitability; To paralyze it is to turn its back on Murcians and the neighborhoods and districts that could benefit from it, in addition to losing the European funding achieved, ”said Guillén.

Both the socialist spokesman, Enrique Lorca, and the deputy mayor, Mario Gómez, responded that he was “lying” and that at no time had there been any talk of paralyzing anything. “Yes to review the works and redirect investments towards those projects that are most necessary for citizens and we will soon say so.” Gómez went further and insisting on the need to “supervise” the project, he argued it using as an example what the controversial “tree” of the Malecón garden designed by Guillén had cost: 300,000 euros.

The vice mayor asked the popular to expose the specific project of the West Park collected in this second phase, doubting its existence, and Guillén promised to present it shortly

The popular councilor took advantage of his second intervention in the motion to enunciate one after another the following proposals of his group, which led the spokesperson of Podemos, Ginés Ruiz Maciá, to ironically with the fact that “he has been given the voice of NODO” since he is in the opposition. “It also shows that it has been bad for him not to be the spokesman for his group,” he said, showing himself in favor of the intention of PSOE and Cs to reorient Murcia Río.

Another of the moments where the former partners threw thick words to each other was during the debate of the joint motion of socialists and oranges on account of transfuguism “as a form of political corruption and antidemocratic practice”, in reference to what happened in the Regional Assembly, which prevented the motion of censure against President López Miras and the PP from succeeding.

On this occasion, it was the spokesperson Rebeca Pérez who considered what happened in the City Council, which has led them to the opposition, as a case of transfuguismo and reproached Gómez for the “forgiveness and tavern” tone that he used when he criticized that the PP was able to “sell his soul to the devil” to remain in power.

Pérez insisted that Cs broke the government pact in the City Council, that on top of that he “denounced his party colleagues” with a multi-gigabyte ‘pendrive’ before the UDEF, and that he continued to sit at the same table as them, as a partner, for six months “without blushing.”

“No matter how many times a lie is repeated, it does not come true: I have not denounced any member of the PP, and the documents are there to prove it,” emphasized the orange mayor, adding that the possible illegal practices that he has denounced were known they, “but they have turned a deaf ear.”

Both PSOE and Podemos also criticized Pérez for mixing in the debate on this motion the situation of Barriomar’s neighbors, whom, according to the popular spokesperson, the new Glorieta government had abandoned them. Enrique Lorca rejected “that you speak of Barriomar in those terms, when in the last 26 years they have managed to make it a ghetto.”

Regarding the motion, the spokesperson for Vox, José Ángel Antelo, described what happened in the Assembly and the derivation that it has had in the regional Executive, with defected and expelled councilors “who do not represent anyone” as a “real anomaly”. For Podemos, what happened was an act of “rustlers and gang members” to stay in power.

We can not debate with Vox



When it was time to debate the eight motions presented by the municipal group Vox, the spokesperson for Podemos-Equo, Ginés Ruiz, and his groupmate, Clara Martínez, took the floor to report that they were not going to debate them, although yes vote them. “We cannot debate with a party that trivializes and legitimizes death threats received by candidates and other political positions; that puts the most vulnerable, which are the minors, at the center of its criticisms; and that it spreads hate speech that is rejected throughout the European Union except here, where it is neutralized and even competed with ”.

From Vox, the councilor Inmaculada Ortega responded to this position that the purple formation was installed “in violence and hatred and cannot bear that someone thinks differently.”

Voting in the air



At the request of the Popular Group, the secretary of the Plenary will study the validity of the vote at the time when the PSOE councilor, Carmen Fructuoso, absent from the plenary session to present the fourth Circular Agora, focused on the sustainability of urban spaces. It happened at 10.05 in the morning, as reflected in a tweet from the Murcia City Council. Rebeca Pérez denounced him in plenary session.

Regarding the accusations of lack of political project, the deputy mayor responded that in a month “we have improved the management” in the City Council, “which is not little”, and that they will demonstrate what they are capable of and “Murcia will decide later.” José Ángel Antelo, at one point in the plenary session, encouraged Gómez to enjoy “because he only has these two years left” and “luck” in the future.

During the session, in practically all of the motions presented and debated (two joint from PSOE and Cs and 23 from the rest of the groups) there were votes in two blocks: PSOE, Cs and Podemos on the one hand; and Vox and PP for another. Two exceptions: the proposal against transfuguismo, which also got the support of Vox (the PP voted against). And the vote in favor of Cs to the PP motion on the request to the central government for a legal framework that allows the autonomous communities to take initiatives that affect the rights included in the Constitution as of May 9.