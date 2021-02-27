The current pandemic has accelerated the economic, social, environmental, educational and technological challenges facing humanity. The health crisis itself is not going to transform the world, although it has precipitated changes in a few months that were unquestionable before its onset and that would have taken years to occur, further driving digitization and automation. This context is also hastening the transition towards a new educational model for the fourth industrial revolution with different speeds, whose evolution will depend, mainly, on the stimulation of the different public and private actors involved in the educational process, on the possibility of accessing students to digital devices and the faculty of trainers to adapt to the new framework in order to provide quality education for the new economic and social reality, which demands other skills that are not currently part of most educational systems nor are they easily found among the workers.

