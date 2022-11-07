In a way, one of the definitive lessons that came along with the global and local challenges of the last decade is that there is no company, business or entrepreneurship that is solid enough to withstand external changes from a unilateral human perspective. This means above all that today, financial success is, in addition, synonymous with operational flexibility, socio-cultural breadth, but above all diversity in all possible ways.

This is perfectly understood by specific US companies, who have been able to incorporate the talent, workforce and cultural values ​​that permeate inside and outside the Latin American community.

These companies have known that adding Latinos to their operations is not only a matter of “minority quota”, of circumstantial speeches or cheap labor, as it was until the end of the 1990s. Today, Latino economic value can be seen, felt and touched, from the strategic, managerial, operational and practically everywhere.

In accordance with Latino Donor collaborativean organization that is the result of a partnership with Wells Fargo specialized in measuring the economic contribution of Latinxs in the United States economy, if the Latinos in that country were a nation in itself, their economic production would be the fifth largest in the world and value of goods and services produced in a year would be much higher than in the UK, India and France.

For resilient companies, with enough vision and flexibility to trust, listen, incorporate, but above all support Latinx talent, success today is a living task in constant construction, which is nourished by the variety of visions and values ​​of its directors, managers, suppliers, workers and customers, who in one way or another are within a historical identity, which even today is identified within the minorities of the world.

The case of UPS with initiatives such as Poudly Unstoppable (Proudly Unstoppable, by its name in Spanish, is paradigmatic in how a strategically designed and applied incentive can unfold and enlarge a business, not only at the level of an endless profit correspondent, but also it can also build a whole synergy of productive, educational, financial, cultural and integral connections around it, capable of permeating the community beyond its immediate plane.

Ariel Skelley/Blend Images (Getty Images)

The face of unstoppable pride

These examples have a first and last name, they make up the face of business success from the Latinx perspective. Like Gabriela Tutalo, who had access to the program UPS Ignite, focused on diverse businesses, benefiting from a full year of The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community initiative, and thus accessing different tools and resources for business advice and guidance. Or like the story of Ximena Roth, B2B Marketing Manager at UPS, who transformed her initial profession to become trained in digital marketing and sales channels, having the mentorship and comprehensive support of Carol Tome, CEO of UPS.

Currently, being Latinx in the United States means being an engine of change, success, work and strong growth, with solid human values, which are in turn an inspiration to and for others; a feeling that great things are the result of the sum of strengths, dedication, passion and pride, which are shared and expanded to achieve a common goal.

Proof of the above is the case of Carlos Cueto, Senior Marketing Manager at UPS, who recently participated in the program of activities for New York Fashion Week. For him, being Latinx is a kind of becoming of reciprocity; a common force that raises the success and benefit of more than one, highlighting that UPS has grown significantly in recent years, largely by collaborating and integrating Latinx personnel into its operations, whether they are customers, talent or suppliers. . Cueto synthesizes Hispanic DNA in this way: “Resilience is Echa Pa’Lante”.

Bryan Bedder (Getty Images for IMG)

Being Latinx is also finding stories like that of Danielle Martínez, Assistant Vice President of DSD, a company with a legacy of more than three decades in the freight and transportation industry, who has a common alliance with UPS based on quality, trust and human empathy. from different levels, where Latinx talent has been a key part of the success and strength of companies in complex times.

As the popular sayings in Latinx culture say: “two heads are better than one” or “there is strength in unity”, the addition of Latin American talent within the strategies of US companies has only translated into more opportunity, growth and unprecedented success, one that today maintains a strong, diverse, reliable and diverse face, thanks largely to the pride, identity and consolidation of the values ​​and roots that make us Proudly Unstoppable.