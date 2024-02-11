Ras Al Khaimah Police announced, in its official account on the “X” platform, that due to the weather conditions and fluctuations in the country, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah decided to transfer and transfer distance learning in public schools in the emirate on Monday, February 12, 2024, in order to preserve the safety of the administrative body. Teaching and students.
