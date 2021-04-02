The Community Contributions Authority “Ma’an” stated that it will announce the names of the social entrepreneurs who won the fourth session, which focuses on the environment and its practical applications, in the coming weeks, in preparation for the transformation of the ten winning ideas into non-governmental enterprises, projects and social institutions.

The Director General of the Authority, Salama Al Amimi, confirmed that the authority is working to provide social entrepreneurs with the support they need to develop their innovative ideas into social institutions or civil institutions and institutions of public benefit, with the aim of finding solutions to the social, cultural and environmental challenges in Abu Dhabi.

The “Together” working group reviewed the applications submitted in the fourth session, which focus on the environment and its practical applications, according to specific criteria, to develop a list of 35 candidates from emerging entrepreneurs.

The Commission stated that the 35 qualified teams will present their projects before the jury, to select 10 teams, and the winning teams will join the incubator, where they receive funding and training to help them develop their ideas and transform them into civil and social institutions.

The authority indicated that it has invested more than two million dirhams to support entrepreneurs who will undergo a 90-day training program, with the aim of developing their innovative ideas and converting them into projects of economic return, where the winning teams will receive the necessary financial funding, guidance and direction to hone the skills of their members, in addition to providing office space for them to work. The opportunity for them to communicate with investors and gain experience, in order to develop and empower emerging entrepreneurs, promote the growth of economic sectors, bring about a positive transformation in environmental behaviors at the individual and community level, raise awareness and change the prevailing patterns of thinking to contribute to reducing the increase in the carbon footprint, and building a green and sustainable economy .





