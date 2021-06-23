Peru in the eyes of the world. Paramount Pictures confirmed that the city of Cusco, specifically Machu Picchu, will be one of the filming locations of the new Transformers saga: Rise of the Beasts, whose premiere is scheduled in theaters for the June 24, 2022.

The announcement was made during a virtual event that was attended by the director of the saga, Steven Caple Jr., the producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and the protagonists Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

“Filming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Machu Picchu is a great privilege. Our goal is to evoke the spiritual connection that one feels when one is in sacred places like this and enjoy what has been achieved by this great civilization. In the same way, it is our responsibility not to detract from the story, so we are working to keep the historical part separate from the fictional narratives that we are contributing, “said filmmaker Steven Caple Jr.

Protagonists. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

On choosing to shoot in Peru, Caple said he found it very inspiring to immerse the film in “Peruvian culture.” “On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to film in Cusco, located high and deep in the Andes mountain range, where it is possible to find traces of a sophisticated Inca civilization that survived in time and continues to live in the communities. cusqueñas ”.

In addition, he announced that the filming will begin the last quarter of the year hand in hand with the Peruvian production company Apu Producciones, and that it will not only include locations in Cusco but also the department of San Martín.

Peru, a cinematographic destination

The Peruvian Promotion Commission for Exports and Tourism (Promperú) celebrated the good news through a statement on its social networks. “PERU, a film destination that captivates the world! Paramount Pictures confirmed that our country will be one of the filming locations for the new film in the Transformers saga. A great step for the positioning of Peru as a film location and the # ReactivaciónDelTurismo! ”, It reads on the official Facebook.

For his part, the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, highlighted the importance of our historical heritage that will now be in the eyes of the world through the film. “Our millenary history has placed Peru in the eyes of the world. From the Ministry of Culture, and in coordination with other public entities, we will ensure that our heritage stands out during these filming. We hope that this project will decisively promote the Peruvian audiovisual industry ”. Paramount Pictures announced that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a globetrotting adventure from the 1990s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on land between the Autobots and Decepticons.