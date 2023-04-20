During these past months, Magaly Solier He has starred in different situations that have been questioned on social networks. Despite this, as part of her profession, an interview conducted with the Huantina actress in a digital medium has gone viral. In this she said that she was presented with the opportunity to participate in the movie “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, a tape that was recorded in Cusco and Tarapoto, San Martín, but she had to reject it.

“I was going to be in ‘Transformers’, but I couldn’t because of issues, family problems. I told them: ‘I can’t, excuse me'”Soler pointed out. In addition, he said that when an artist passes a casting, he just negotiates. And the manager takes care of it. “So when it got in trouble, I turned down ‘Transformers,’ I wasn’t in it anymore,” he continued.

Undoubtedly, this fact surprised his fans, who recognize his talent for his participation in the film “La teta asustada” (2009), which was directed by Claudia Llosa. It should be noted that, in the same interview, the singer-songwriter stated that she will participate in projects in the future. “Four directors accepted me, but for 2025,” she said.

Who is Magaly Solier?

Magaly Solier Romero is a 36-year-old Peruvian actress who starred in the feature film “The scared tit“, which won the Golden Bear in 2009 at the Berlin International Film Festival. However, years before, she debuted in the movie “Madeinusa”. Her first album is titled “Warmi” and has songs in Quechua composed by herself.

Films in which he has participated

“Lina from Lima” (2019)

“Altarpiece” (2017)

“Magellan” (2015)

“Amador” (2010)

“The scared tit” (2009)

“Highlands” (2009)

“Madeinusa” (2005).

