Netflix continues to produce original content. After the success of the Transformers series, produced by the streaming service, the company released the first trailer for the third season, titled War for Cybertron kingdom.

The new chapters will bring back the characters from Beast wars, series emitted in 1996 and that is considered like one of the best seasons of the franchise.

Transformers: war for Cybertron kingdom – trailer

What is Transformers: war for Cybertron kingdom about?

The third season of the story will show the eternal battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons, who will travel to Earth and meet the Maximals and Predacons, their descendants.

“In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive world of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen in order to amaze existing fans and those entering the franchise for the first time,” revealed the Netflix director. Anime Series, John Derderian in July 2020.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to be filmed in Peru

The movie director, Steven Caple Jr., confirmed in an online conference held by Paramount that Transformers: Rise of the beasts will be recorded in New York and Peru, specifically in Machu Picchu and Tarapoto.

Transformers: rise of the beasts – release date

The feature film is scheduled to premiere on June 24, 2022. It has not yet been confirmed whether Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will premiere on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service.