Transformers – The last knight: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 15 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno, Transformers – The Last Knight (Transformers: The Last Knight), a 2017 film directed by Michael Bay, fifth chapter of the film series dedicated to Transformers and sequels is broadcast of Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction. Mark Wahlberg reprises his role from Age of Extinction, while Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Glenn Morshower reprise their roles from the first three films in the series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 484 AD in England King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table fought valiantly against the Saxons. Finding themselves in great difficulty at first, the wizard Merlin asked for help from the Guardian Knights, a group of twelve legendary Transformers who had hidden on Earth: the Guardian Knights entrusted Merlin with a magic staff and, combining into a huge dragon, helped King Arthur to triumph about the Saxons. In the present, five years after the great battle of Hong Kong, most of the governments of the world have declared Transformers illegal and in order to counter their activity, a paramilitary organization called “Transformer Reaction Force” has been created. (TRF). Despite the absence of Optimus Prime, who left the planet to find his Creators, the Transformers continue to arrive on Earth regularly in the form of meteorites: the last of them landed in Chicago, in an area of ​​the city closed to civilians and still destroyed following the battle that took place there.

Transformers – The last knight: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Transformers – The last knight, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Mark WahlbergCade Yeager

Anthony HopkinsSir Edmound Burton

Josh DuhamelLt. Col. William Lennox

Laura HaddockVivian Wembley

Isabela MonerIzabella

Stanley Tucci: Merlin

John TurturroAgent Seymour Simmons

Jerrod CarmichaelJimmy

Santiago Cabrera: Santos

Glenn MorshowerGeneral Morshower

Liam Garrigan: King Arthur

Mitch Pileggi: Leader of a TRF group

Gil Birmingham: Commissioner Sherman

Mark RyanLieutenant

Martin McCreadie: Lancelot

Streaming and TV

Where to see Transformers: The Last Knight on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – 15 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Sky Go platform and on NOW.