The saga of Hasbro’s most famous robots in the world of cinema returns to the big screen with Transformers: The Awakeningprojecting us in the 90s where the beatings from orbi will not be missing.

In the film we will meet again Optimus Prime And Bumblebee (along with other Autobots) grappling with a new global threat, not just the old enemies of all time therefore, the Decepticons.

THE Maximalanimal-like Transformers such as gorillas, big cats and legendary birds will take part in the eternal struggle between the two factions of Cybertron.

The wait for the film will be quite long, given that we won’t see it in Italian cinemas before next summer, in an unspecified “June 2023” we read in the video, after the recent postponements we hope the word will be kept.

Directed by Transformers: The Awakening and of Steven Caple Jr. veteran of planetary success Creed IIto interpret the role of humans who have always helped the Autobots on earth there will be Anthony Ramos (already seen in Godzilla II – King of the Monsters) And Dominique Fishback (already seen in The Courage of the Truth – The Hate U Give).

The film seems to have a decidedly more classic look as regards the protagonists, it will be interesting to see how they will behave on the screen and what the interactions with the human heroes who will follow them will be.