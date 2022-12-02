Paramount Pictures released the first one trailer official Italian from Transformers: The Awakeningthe new movie of the saga dedicated to the transformable robots produced by Hasbro, but born as you know in the Takara house, from the ashes of the Diaclone line.

Although in the gaming field the franchise is not doing very well, see the cancellation of Transformers: Heavy Metal by Niantic, a few months ago, at the cinema on soft-reboot introduced since Bumblebee continues to arouse curiosity among the public of enthusiasts.

A theme that Transformers: The Awakening tries to ride in a decidedly evident way with the entry of the Beast Wars Transformersthe “prehistoric” generation of robots starring in a CG animated series in the 1990s.

“Transformers returns to the action and spectacular battles that have captivated viewers around the world,” reads the official description of the trailer. “Transformer: The Awakening will take us to the 90s, in an epic adventure around the world.”

“Into the eternal battle on earth between the Autobots and the Decepticons will enter a third generation of Transformers, the Maximals. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film will arrive in theaters in June 2023.”