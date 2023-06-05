“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is the seventh installment of the science fiction film saga directed by Steven Caple Jr., in which a new race of metallic warriors was incorporated into the plot. They will fight together with the Autobots to defeat Unicron. In this note we will tell you all the details of this film and when it will be released in Venezuela.

YOU CAN SEE: Avant premiere of “Transformers 7” causes a furor in the cities of Cusco and Tarapoto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6yBw1CXSMA

“Transformers 7” in Venezuela: when is it released?

The Latin American premiere of the seventh film in the “Transformers” saga will take place this Thursday June 8, 2023. Thousands of film fans will be able to enjoy this new installment starring Optimus Prime.

In Venezuela it will be released in the best-known movie theaters, such as Cines Unidos, Cinex, Supercines and CineMall.

It should be noted that this is one of the few Hollywood films that had its premiere in a South American country. Likewise, this advance was screened on the last Saturday, June 3, in the Peruvian cities of Cusco and Tarapoto.

YOU CAN SEE: Arjona concert in Caracas: where will it be presented and what is the price of tickets?

Cines Unidos is one of the most important companies dedicated to the audiovisual industry in Venezuela. Photo: Twitter/United Cinemas

What is “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” about?

The plot is set in New York in 1994, shortly after the events that occurred in “Bumblebee” (2018), a tape in which the races known as Maximals and Terrocons joined the fight between Autobots and Decepticons.

In the midst of these confrontations, the Maximals warn the Autobots about the arrival of Unicron, an enemy known to devour planets. Because of this, they will work as a team to defeat him.

Likewise, it is specified that this installment will delve into the past of Optimus Prime and how he became the legendary leader of the Autobots.

YOU CAN SEE: Citizens report wave of counterfeit $20 bills in Venezuela

Unicron will be the main enemy in the seventh installment of “Transformers”. Photo: Capture/SensaCine Trailers.

Who are the Maximals and Terrocons?

They are ancient races that, like the Autobots and Decepticons, are in constant clashes.

The Maximals are a group of robots in the form of wild animals led by Optimus Primal, an automaton who takes the form of a gorilla.

On the other hand, the Terrocons are a faction of the Decepticons. They were created by dead Transformers and are powered by dark energy. These are led by Galvatron.

YOU CAN SEE: Tragedy in Venezuela: 12 people died of suffocation after the collapse of a gold mine

Maximals and Terrorcons: why didn’t they appear in the other movies?

In this film of the saga, the importance of the Maximals in the fight against the darkness together with the Autobots will be seen. Due to this, many fans did not hesitate to wonder about his absence in previous installments.

Precisely, in “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” an answer to this mystery will be developed.

The main theory held on the internet is that their presence at certain events occurs only when the Terrorcons are involved.

YOU CAN SEE: Lasso in Venezuela 2023: when will it be presented, where and how to get tickets?

Optimus Primal alongside Optimus Prime, ready for battle. Photo: Capture/SensaCine Trailers.

What is the cast in “Transformers 7”?

Among the protagonists who will be part of the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” experience are the following:

Anthony Ramos, who acted in films such as “In the neighborhood” (2021), “Relentless Revenge” (2020) and “Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters” (2019).

Liza Koshy, actress who was part of “Freakish” (2016-2017), “Work it: to the rhythm of dreams” (2020) and “My little pony: new generation” (2021).

Dominique Fishback, who participated in the films “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021), “Project Power” (2020) and “The Hate You Give” (2018).

Domenic Di Rosa, who was part of films such as “The Magic of Chocolate” (2021), “Target number one” (2020) and “Mafia SA” (2019).