The last film in the saga of “transformers”, premiered on June 8 and which recorded scenes in some landscapes of Cusco, Ica and San Martinwas a total success in movie theaters in our country, and the fact is that the film directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback became the best premiere in Peru so far in 2023, surpassing to other favorites like “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” and “fast and furious x”.

Anthony Ramos is the protagonist of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and plays Noah Díaz, an ex-military expert in electronics. Photo: Paramount Pictures

How much did “Transformers 7” gross?

The film, set in the 90s, and that in addition to the autobots and decepticons, shows us the entrance to the plot of the maximals and terrorconshad a more than auspicious premiere in our country, leading to 181 thousand viewersaccording to Maykoll Calderón, an expert in film figures, thus breaking the record for the year and surpassing other films that were also highly anticipated at the time such as “Super Mario Bros: the movie”, “Fast and Furious X”, “Spiderman: across the ipderverse”, among others.

But the latest title of the famous robot franchise not only beat other films, but also beat the previous installments of the same franchise, leaving in oblivion the previous record held by the third part, “Transformers: the dark side of the moon”, from 2011. In addition, “The awakening of the beasts” raised 25 million dollars on the day of its premiere, so it is expected to reach 60 million during its first three days.

What is the plot of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”?

The most recent installment of “Transformers”, which began to be written in 2019 and whose recordings began in 2021, is set in the 90s and shows the fight of the autobots, led by Optimus Prime, together with the maximals against the terrocons , led by Unicron, dark god devourer of planets.