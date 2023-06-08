The seventh installment of “transformers“, titled “The Awakening of the Beasts”, will arrive in Peruvian theaters and its followers could not be more excited. The film will not only show landscapes of our country such as Machu Picchu, but will also show several autobots speaking Quechua for the first time in the history of the franchise, an unmissable date that promises to cause people to talk after its premiere on the national billboard.

Due to its release on the big screen, here we share everything you need to know about the film.

Watch the trailer for “Transformers 7” here

What is “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” about?

“In 1994, a pair of archaeologists find themselves embroiled in an ancient conflict through a worldwide adventure involving three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons, while helping Optimus Prime and the Autobots. in a war to protect the Earth before the arrival of Unicron”, advanced the official synopsis.

Who is who in the movie?

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

bumblebee

Pete Davidson as Mirage

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Velez as Breanna Diaz

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

David Sobolov as Rhinox

Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor.

When does “Transformers 7” premiere?

The seventh film of “Transformers” schedules its release in Peruvian theaters for this June 7. However, fans will also have the option to preview the film a day earlier.

Where to watch “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”?

The movie with Optimus Prime can be seen on chains like Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinepolis and Cinestar in the national territory. At the moment, the date of its arrival via streaming is unknown, but it is expected that it will first take advantage of the box office as best it can to recover its investment.

In what order to watch the “Transformers” movies?

Next, we share the chronological order to see the Transformers film saga:

Bumblebee” (2018)

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (2023)

“Transformers” (2007)

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)

“Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon” (2011)

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017).

How to watch the movies of the “Transformers” saga via streaming ONLINE?

“Transformers” (2007): Netflix and Star+

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009): Netflix and Star +

“Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon” (2011): Netflix and Star +

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014): Netflix and Star +

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017): Netflix and Star +

“Bumblebee” (2018): Netflix, Star +, HBO Max and Paramount +.

Who stars in “Transformers 7”?

The movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” It stars Anthony Ramos. This actor is 31 years old and is a native of Brooklyn, New York, United States. The singer and performer achieved success on Broadway with “Hamilton”, a play in which he impersonated John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He has been part of film casts like “A star is born”, “Godzilla: king of the monsters”, “Trolls 2″ and more. For 2023 he has the premiere of “Rise of the beast”, “Distant” and “Iron Heart” scheduled.