The “Transformers” fever in Peru continues to grow due to the premiere of the film that was mainly filmed in the country. For this reason, the director of the film, Steven Carple Jr., pointed out that he really liked filming in national territory; however, due to Peruvian law, large-scale production could not be mounted here. Despite this, thanks to the support of government institutions, it was possible to carry out the required shots.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, PREMIERE in Peru 2023: where to see in theaters?

What did Steven Carple Jr. say about filming in Peru?

The director pointed out that they were looking for a location that “Transformers” had never visited and thought that Peru was a good idea. He affirmed that he was amazed by the wonders of the country and that he knew that it was the ideal place for the recording. Everything was the proposal of one of the producers named Lorenzo, since the idea was to visit Latin America.

When asked about the pressure he had to record in Peru, he mentioned that the only existing purpose was for Peruvians to feel comfortable and represented in the film. Finally, when he saw Machu Picchu he did not think twice.

“To introduce the Maximals in the film, we thought the amazingly beautiful wonders of Peru would really capture the characters. We shot on top of Machu Picchu, where it had never been filmed before. We just thought, one, we’re here and, two How did they do this? This is insane,” added Steven Caple Jr.

Where to watch “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”?

The movie with Optimus Prime can be seen on chains likeCineplanet, Cinemark, Cinepolis and Cinestarin the national territory. At the moment, the date of its arrival via streaming is unknown, but it is expected that it will first take advantage of the box office as best it can to recover its investment.

#quotTransformers #awakening #beasts #director #reveals #country #original #recording #location