A new trailer arrives for the next film by surprise Transformers, the Awakening. Contrary to what was seen in the first official trailer, this time we also know the release date of the film.

The film will accompany our loved ones Autobots (stand out Bumblebee and Optimus Prime) in an attempt to save the earth from a very dangerous threat. Our heroes won’t be alone this time.

Alongside the Autobots, in fact, the Maximal, known in Italy as Biocombat thanks to the animated series and toys from the 90s. The temporal context helps us, in fact the film is set in 1994.

These animal-like robots will team up with the Autobots to accomplish the arduous task of saving the world from the great Abomnibusthe union of 5 Terracons that threatens to devour the world.

In the trailer they appeared the main Maximals: the gorilla, the leopard, the eagle, the rhinoceros. To challenge them, the faction of Predaconsrobot-predators ready for anything.

The film, as announced in the description of the official trailer, will be released on June 6, 2023. We will have directing Steven Caple Jrdirector of Creed II.

Fans particularly appreciated the directorial change: many are satisfied with the fact that, this time, we will not find Michael Bay as director.