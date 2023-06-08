Transformers – The Awakening follows a Bumblebeefinding its place as the second prequel to the story seen in Transformers, although the general feeling is that of a reboot passed quietly and defined soft-reboot from the company. Hasbro and Michael Bay (in the guise of producer) again try the coup, with Optimus Prime who this time will have powerful allies in his battle against the forces of evil. We tell you what we think in this spoiler-free review of Transformers – The Awakening.

Animals, cars and evil

Millennia ago compared to our era, life already existed in the most recondite depths of space, in forms and colors unknown to us. The evil that threatened such lives was represented by Unicrona huge being with a peculiar appetite: it devours planets to sustain itself. Unicron arrives on the planet of the Maximalsrobotic beings with animal features.

Scourge, herald of Unicronis sent to the planet of the Maximals to acquire a legendary item, a key capable of opening space-time rifts that would make Unicron the lord of all known space and beyond. Thanks to the sacrifice of the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal and company flee the planet with the key and come on Earthwhere they remain hidden for centuries. Noah Diaz is a boy who lives in Manhattan in 1994where she struggles to support her family, although she is computer and technology savvy, a rarity at the time.

Noah will have the match of his life when he will find himself inside a Porsche 911 which will turn out to be a Autobots named Mirage: a deep friendship will begin between the two that will lead them to fight side by side. Not being able to go further about the plot, we can tell you that in Transformers: Awakening the characters are well fleshed out, deep and realto the point that they will somehow appear to be your friends.

Maximals and Autobots

The heroes of Transformers – The Awakening will not only be our already known Autobots, but to act as co-stars against Scourge’s scourge, a truly formidable enemy, we will find i Maximalwho thanks to their animalistic features will fight like never before. Perhaps, in this, the film has shown its side a bitas the reasons why i Maximals have that shape and what “Maximize” means to them: details that only 80s/90s comics and animated series experts can know.

Scourge he is undoubtedly an enemy with enough charisma, though it is in no way comparable to the terror that inspires Megatron in previous films: in the original version, to lend the voice to Scourgehe thought about it Peter Dincklagewhile for Optimus Primal there is Ron Perlman, perfectly fitting for the parts in question. Transformers – The awakening paints a colorful world full of details, with an ongoing plot also made up of different ones twists and moments full of pathos, forcing our heroes to come to terms with themselves, to grow, and to change profoundly.

Marching Autobots

Transformers – The Awakening is the great return of Autobots: the film has everything you need for an explosive mixture, i.e. dream cars, breathtaking action scenes, a clean graphics and always perfect (with reflections and shadows on the record-breaking Autobots), and finally one soundtrack exceptional, which makes everything compact and perfect as a whole, although it is not free from errors. In the third act, the film loses its rhythm a bit, returning to beat like a drum in the final part.

Transformers – Awakening is a top notch film in terms of special effects: everything is extremely clean and well cared for. Several new characters will appear in the film who will not be left to chance or treated like slaughterhouse hulls, on the contrary, everyone will have their own space, and that’s good. We are happy to say that the Transformers are back and that the recipe for a perfect film about them has been more than fulfilled. Marching!