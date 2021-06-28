Transformers: The Awakening, seventh chapter of the saga of alien robots, welcomes the actor who will lend his voice to Optimus Primal: it is Ron Perlman the iconic actor who has lent his likeness to films like the two Hellboy of Guillermo DelToro, while most recently he was in the main cast of the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

While Perlman did not voice the character in the original animated series, he portrayed him in a 10-episode miniseries titled Transformers: The Power of the Primes. As announced a few days ago, the new film will be set in the 90s and will feature the Beast Wars, as the original subtitle mentions Rise of the Beasts.

The series, entitled precisely Transformers: Beast Wars it had a completely different setting and featured not the Autobots and the Decepticons, but the Maximals and the Precdacons, descendants of the two factions. The character who will play Ron Perlman, Optimus Primal, is the leader of the Maximals faction but they will not be the protagonists of the film. They will probably play a marginal role as it was for the Dinobots in the last two chapters directed by Michael Bay.

For Italian children who grew up in front of 90s cartoons, the animated series in question came under another title, namely Rumbles of Thunder and Skies of Fire for Biocombats. The Italian adaptation made changes in the names and titles of the factions making it an almost entirely different product, but in fact it was another series of the universe of the Transformers.

In addition to the iconic actor, in Transformers The Awakening we will see a renewed cast with Anthony Ramos (Dreaming in New York), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Stephen Caple Jr. (Creed 2), while within the voice cast of the film we find Peter Cullen who will return to give voice to Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots.

The release of the film is scheduled for June 2022, but in the meantime Netflix has come to meet Transformers fans with the animated series set in the last moments of the war for Cybertron.